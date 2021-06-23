Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Market to Reach US$2.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031408/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Thermoplastic Elastomer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$978.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$578.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.74% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$234 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$234 Million by the year 2027.



- Other Materials Segment Corners a 22% Share in 2020



- In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$268.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$358.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$199 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Significance of Electrocardiography in COVID-19 Management to

Support Market Growth

ECG Machines Help Doctors Identify COVID-19 Patients at Risk of

Heart Complications

Electrocardiography: A Prelude

An Introduction to ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires

Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads

Electrodes and Leads in ECGs

Lead Fail Detection

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires to Boost Long-term Growth

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Growth of Electrocardiography Systems Market Promises

Growth for ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global ECG Device Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel Demand

for ECG Cables and Lead Wires

EXHIBIT 3: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 4: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in

Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

EXHIBIT 5: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others

Expanding Elderly Population Susceptible to Cardiovascular

Diseases Drive Need for ECG Cable and Lead Wires

EXHIBIT 6: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 7: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 8: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015),

(2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Risk of Coronary Artery Disease in Obesity Presents Prospects

for ECG Monitoring Devices & Accessories

EXHIBIT 9: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

EXHIBIT 10: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In

US$) due to Obesity

High Threat of Cross-Contamination Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Turns Focus onto Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires

EXHIBIT 11: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market: High Growth Prospects

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Strong Preference for Disposable ECG

Leads

Technological Advancements and Innovations to Boost Market

Prospects

Study Proposes All-ECG with 12-Lead ECG Tracking

ISO/IEC Focus on Development of New Standard for ECG Medical

Equipment

Wearable ECG Technology Threatens Conventional ECG Monitoring,

Affecting Lead Wires and Cables Market

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive

Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 13: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the

US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic

Elastomer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomer

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic

Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethane

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Polyurethane by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Reusable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Term Care

Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Long Term Care Facilities

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Long Term Care

Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory & Home

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Ambulatory & Home Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory & Home Care

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Supports Market Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Leading Causes of Mortality due to Cardiovascular

Deaths in the US: Breakdown in % by Condition

Aging Population Enhances Risk of Cardiovascular Disease,

Driving Market Growth

EXHIBIT 15: US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 &

2050

EXHIBIT 16: North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by

Age Group: 1975-2050

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires

by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics, Long

Term Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires

by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care

Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and

Ambulatory & Home Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer,

Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics,

Long Term Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term

Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and

Ambulatory & Home Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics, Long

Term Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term

Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and

Ambulatory & Home Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics, Long

Term Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term

Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and

Ambulatory & Home Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer,

Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics,

Long Term Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term

Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and

Ambulatory & Home Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer,

Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics,

Long Term Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term

Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and

Ambulatory & Home Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer,

Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic Polyurethane and

Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics,

Long Term Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Patient Care Setting - Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term

Care Facilities and Ambulatory & Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Patient Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities

and Ambulatory & Home Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and ECG

Lead Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic

Polyurethane and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for ECG Cable and ECG Lead

Wires by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ECG Cable and

ECG Lead Wires by Usability - Reusable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Re

