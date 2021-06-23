Global Doxorubicin Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Doxorubicin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031392/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Breast Cancer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$313.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lung Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.5% share of the global Doxorubicin market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Doxorubicin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$402.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$113.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$113.8 Million by the year 2027.
- Ovarian Cancer Segment Corners a 14.6% Share in 2020
- In the global Ovarian Cancer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$122.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$155.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)
- Accord Healthcare
- Allergan Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla Limited
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Meiji Seika Pharma Co.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Thymoorgan Pharmazie GmbH
- Zydus Cadila
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cancer - An Insight
Cancer Treatment
Chemotherapy: An Overview
An Introduction to Doxorubicin - A Chemotherapy Drug
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Global Doxorubicin Market
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Doxorubicin Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
US Dominates the Doxorubicin Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness
Fastest Growth
Breast Cancer Constitutes the Largest Application for Doxorubicin
Competition
New Entrants Seek Opportunities
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Cancer Incidence to Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region:
2020
EXHIBIT 3: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Liposomal Delivery Systems Offer Significant Benefits
A Review of Liposomal-Doxorubicin Preparations
DOX Hydrochloride
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 5: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 6: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Market to Gain from Rise in Number of Breast Cancer Cases
Select Doxorubicin Phase IV and Phase III Completed Clinical
Trials for Breast Cancer with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the
Demand for Doxorubicin
EXHIBIT 7: Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries
Lymphoma, Leukemia, Bladder Cancer, & Kaposi Sarcoma: Other
Major Growth Areas
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives the Doxorubicin Demand
EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 9: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the
Years 2020 & 2023
Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Increasing Share of Cancer Drugs as % Of Total
Pharma Drug Pipeline: 2010-2019
EXHIBIT 11: NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014
and 2020)
A Netherland?s Based Research Team Suggests a Variant of
Doxorubicin can be Made more Effective without the Heart
Damage Side Effect (2020) (The Netherlands)
Researchers Develop Non-Toxic and Precise Nanoscale Technology
for Oncology Drug Delivery
Studies Show Positive Effect of Quantum Dot Enabled Doxorubicin
Delivery in Lung Cancer Treatment
Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product
Differentiation
Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of
Doxorucibin
Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Breast Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Breast Cancer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Breast Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lung Cancer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ovarian Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Ovarian Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ovarian Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Multiple Myeloma
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Multiple Myeloma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Multiple Myeloma by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Liver Cancer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Leukemia by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Leukemia by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Leukemia by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Kaposi Sarcoma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Kaposi Sarcoma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Kaposi Sarcoma by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Analysis
Rising Cancer Cases Spur Growth in Doxorubicin Market
EXHIBIT 12: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in
the US (2019)
EXHIBIT 13: Number of FDA-Approved Oncology Drugs in the US:
(2010-2018)
EXHIBIT 14: Number of Cancer Drugs in Development for the Years
2006, 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2018
EXHIBIT 15: Cancer Drugs as % of Drug Pipeline in the US for
the Period 2010-2019
Personalized Medicine Gathers Momentum for Cancer Treatment in
the US
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
EXHIBIT 16: Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
EXHIBIT 17: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands)
in China: 2018
Market Analytics
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Analysis
Rising Cancer Incidence and New Drug Development Augur Well for
European Cancer Therapies Market
EXHIBIT 18: Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer
Cases (in Thousands) by Site for 2018
EXHIBIT 19: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands)
in the UK: 2018
Market Analytics
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 46: France Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: France Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: France 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Germany Historic Review for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 52: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast Cancer, Lung
Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer,
Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 58: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Spain Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Russia Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,
Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,
Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
An Insight into Asia-Pacific Market for Doxorubicin
EXHIBIT 20: Cancer Incidence in Asia: Number of New Cancer
Cases (in Thousands) for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Doxorubicin by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Doxorubicin by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,
Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,
Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin
by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Australia Historic Review for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Market Analysis
Market Analytics
Table 76: India Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: India Historic Review for Doxorubicin by Application -
Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma,
Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: India 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Doxorubicin
by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: South Korea Historic Review for Doxorubicin by
Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver
Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,
Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,
Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Doxorubicin
by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer,
Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Doxorubicin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple
Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia, Kaposi Sarcoma and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Doxorubicin by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Doxorubicin by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Doxorubicin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Doxorubicin by Application - Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer,
Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Liver Cancer, Leukemia,
Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
