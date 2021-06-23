Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market (2021 to 2026) - Potential Use of GaN in 5G Infrastructure Development Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (RF, Power, Opto), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Consumer & Enterprises, Automotive, Telecommunications), and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GaN semiconductor devices market is estimated to be USD 19.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the wide gap property of GaN material facilitating innovative applications, success of GaN in RF power electronics, and the increasing adoption of GaN RF semiconductor devices for defense and aerospace applications.

Opto-semiconductors segment to estimated to hold largest market share in 2026

The opto-semiconductors segment for the GaN semiconductor device market is projected to hold the largest market share in 2026, by device type. The market growth of GaN opto-semiconductor devices can be attributed to the development of GaN opto-semiconductors which are primarily used in consumer and enterprises, industrial, and automotive industries. GaN light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are used in laptop and notebook displays, mobile displays, projectors, televisions and monitors, signs and large displays, etc. GaN LEDs are also used for interior and exterior lighting in the automotive industry such as headlights and signal lights, car interior lighting, fog lights, stop lights, and dome lights. In the industrial sector, they are used in warehouses, factories, industrial halls, warehouses, offices, etc.

Renewables vertical segment is estimated to register highest CAGR growth from 2021 to 2026

The renewables segment for the GaN semiconductor device market is estimated to register the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period, by vertical. This rapid growth can be attributed to the use of GaN transistors in designing energy storage systems, which have bi-directional power flow architectures and are simple in design, low cost, and highly efficient. These benefits offered by GaN has led to the increasing adoption of GaN transistors instead of the conventional silicon-based transistors in energy storage systems and other renewable solutions including AC solar panels, solar DC to AC inverters, and VAR compensators.

APAC is projected to become the largest geographical market by 2026

APAC is projected to register the largest market size of the GaN semiconductor device market by 2026. The implementation of several macroeconomic policies, rising consumerism, digital revolution, advancing wireless infrastructure, trade and economic integration, and increasing disposable income have accelerated the region's economic growth. These factors are expected to lead to high growth of verticals such as consumer and enterprise, renewables, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial - where GaN semiconductor devices are extensively used. Moreover, the commercialization of 5G technology in China, South Korea, Japan, and other countries of the APAC region, along with the ongoing technological advancements in wireless communication infrastructure, is expected to spur demand for GaN devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in GaN Semiconductor Device Market

4.2 GaN Semiconductor Device Market, by Country

4.3 GaN Semiconductor Device Market, by Application

4.4 GaN Semiconductor Device Market in APAC, by Vertical and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Heightened Demand from Consumer and Enterprises and Automotive Verticals for Power Electronic Devices

5.2.1.2 Continuous Emergence of Technologies in GaN Ecosystem

5.2.1.3 Suitability of GaN in RF Applications

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of GaN RF Semiconductor Devices for Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Efficacy of Alternative such as Silicon Carbide for High-Voltage Semiconductor Applications

5.2.2.2 Stagnation in Automotive Sector Further Intensified by COVID-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential Use of GaN in 5G Infrastructure Development

5.2.3.2 Applications in Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.3 Rise in Demand for Data Centers, Laptops, and Tablets Triggered by COVID-19

5.2.3.4 Consolidating Trend of Smart Manufacturing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Material and Fabrication Costs

5.2.4.2 Complexities Associated with Designing of Electrical Layout of GaN Devices

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Market Map

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.7 Patent Landscape

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Average Selling Price Trend

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, by Device Type

7 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, by Wafer Size

8 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, by Application

9 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, by Vertical

10 GaN Semiconductor Device Market, Geographical Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Cree

12.2.2 Infineon Technologies

12.2.3 Qorvo

12.2.4 Macom

12.2.5 GaN Systems

12.2.6 Mitsubishi Electric

12.2.7 Efficient Power Conversion

12.2.8 Nichia Corporation

12.2.9 Epistar Corporation

12.2.10 NXP Semiconductors

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Analog Devices

12.3.2 Transphorm

12.3.3 Ampleon

12.3.4 Texas Instruments

12.3.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.3.6 Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation

12.3.7 Powdec K.K.

12.3.8 STMicroelectronics

12.3.9 Microchip Technology Inc.

12.3.10 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n3mfx