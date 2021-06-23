Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market to Reach 34.7 Million Units by 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895890/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 34.7 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Light Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach 31.9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 160.7 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
- The Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 160.7 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 7.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
- Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
- In the global Medium & Heavy Duty Buses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 337.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 452.9 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 9.4 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)
- AB Volvo
- Bajaj Auto Limited
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Daimler AG
- Dongfeng Motor Corporation
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors Company
- Landi Renzo S.p.A.
- Opel Automobile GmbH
- PACCAR Inc.
- Tata Motors Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895890/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of the Automotive Industry
Shifts Focus to Alternate Fuel Vehicles
EXHIBIT 1: Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to
Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the
Focus on Alternative Fuel Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2
Reduction Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams
per Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016,
2018 and 2020
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries
and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
EXHIBIT 3: Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth
in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
EXHIBIT 4: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19
Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country
EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In
Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/
Country
How the Automotive & Clean-Tech Industries Are Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
The Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 6: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Clean Technologies
EXHIBIT 7: A Strong Rebound in Clean Technologies Brings Good
News for NGVs: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through
2025
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) - Definition & Scope
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Global Focus on Decarbonizing the World Offers
Attractive Opportunities for NGVs in Decarbonizing the
Transportation Sector
Stringent Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus Squarely on
NGVs
A Review of Environmental & Emission Norms Legislated Till Date
EXHIBIT 8: With Transportation Accounting for Close to 23.2% of
Global GHG Emissions, the Time is Ripe for the Adoption of an
Integrated Approach Towards Reducing CO2 Involving NGVs:
Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year
2021
Post COVID-19 Focus on Sustainability Will Drive NGV Adoption
in Creating a Cleaner & Greener Transportation Industry
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 9: Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from
Vehicles to Become Stricter, Post Pandemic Global GHG
Emissions from Transportation (In Billion Tons of CO2) for
the Year 2021
How NGVs Can Help Address the Sustainability Challenge?
Cost Benefits, Environmental Motives and Government Incentives
Catalyze Adoption Rates of NGVs
Commercial Vehicle Fleet Owners Adopt NGVs to Meet Carbon
Footprint Goals & Drive Profits Through Higher Fuel Economy
Rising Popularity of EVs. What Does it Mean for NGVs
Global EV Market Outlook
EXHIBIT 10: Growing Number of EVs On Road, Will It Dislodge
Technology Investments in NGVs: Number of EVs On Road
Worldwide by Type (In 000 Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
NGVs Will Continue to Have a Future Alongside EVs, Here?s Why?
Initiatives Undertaken for the Development of Fueling
Infrastructure Spurs NGV Penetration
Bio-CNG Vehicles Emerge to Counter the Methane Emission Threat
Posed by NGVs
Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market
Opportunities for Natural Gas as a Cost Effective Alternate
Fuel
Focus on Road Infrastructure Development Post Pandemic to
Ensure Sustained Growth of NGVs in Road Freight Transportation
EXHIBIT 11: Continuous Development of World?s Highways to
Expand Market Opportunities for Commercial Vehicle NGVs:
Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15
Countries Worldwide for the Year 2020
Natural Gas Market Outlook
How Shale Gas Revolution Has Lowered Natural Gas Prices?
Despite the Strengthening of Prices Post 2020 Crisis, Natural
Gas Still Remains Cheap
Growing Competition from Liquid Biofuels Pose a Challenge to
Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in
Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2016,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Light Duty
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Light Duty Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Light Duty Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs Population for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2020 &
2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium & Heavy
Duty Buses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Medium & Heavy Duty Buses
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
2019 and % CAG
CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
Russia, Armenia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, Russia,
Armenia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Armenia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 40: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Russia Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
ARMENIA
Table 43: Armenia Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Armenia Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Armenia 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles,
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - India, Pakistan,
Thailand, Uzbekistan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Geographic Region - India, Pakistan, Thailand,
Uzbekistan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
NGVs Population for India, Pakistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles,
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 55: India Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: India Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: India 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
PAKISTAN
Table 58: Pakistan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Pakistan Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Pakistan 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
THAILAND
Table 61: Thailand Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Thailand Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Thailand 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
UZBEKISTAN
Table 64: Uzbekistan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Uzbekistan Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Uzbekistan 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Natural
Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
NGVs Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Colombia and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Colombia and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
NGVs Population for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Rest of
Latin America Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles,
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
COLOMBIA
Table 82: Colombia Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Colombia Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Colombia 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets -
Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Natural
Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
NGVs Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2020 &
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Iran and Rest of Middle
East Markets - Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Geographic Region - Iran and Rest of Middle East
Markets - Independent Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
NGVs Population for Iran and Rest of Middle East Markets for
Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of NGVs Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of NGVs
Population for Light Duty Ve
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895890/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________