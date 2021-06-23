Worldwide Commercial Telematics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the commercial telematics market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.00 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. This report on commercial telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of driver assistance systems and government initiatives encouraging the use of telematics. In addition, increasing adoption of driver assistance systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The commercial telematics market analysis includes product segment, market landscape segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the globalization of the telematics supply chain as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial telematics market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on commercial telematics market covers the following areas:

Commercial telematics market sizing

Commercial telematics market forecast

Commercial telematics market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial telematics market vendors that include AB Volvo, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, General Motors Co., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the commercial telematics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

7. Customer Landscape

Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

General Motors Co.

Geotab Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Visteon Corp.

Volkswagen AG

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34y4iy