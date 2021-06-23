Worldwide Commercial Telematics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the commercial telematics market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.00 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. This report on commercial telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of driver assistance systems and government initiatives encouraging the use of telematics. In addition, increasing adoption of driver assistance systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The commercial telematics market analysis includes product segment, market landscape segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the globalization of the telematics supply chain as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial telematics market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on commercial telematics market covers the following areas:
- Commercial telematics market sizing
- Commercial telematics market forecast
- Commercial telematics market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial telematics market vendors that include AB Volvo, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, General Motors Co., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the commercial telematics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
7. Customer Landscape
- Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- General Motors Co.
- Geotab Inc.
- Omnitracs LLC
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Visteon Corp.
- Volkswagen AG
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34y4iy