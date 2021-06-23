Global Commercial Airframe Component Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Airbus, Avcorp Industries and Triumph Among Others

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Airframe Component Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the commercial airframe component market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.68 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This report on commercial airframe component market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the aviation-friendly government initiatives in APAC and increasing use of composites. In addition, aviation-friendly government initiatives in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The commercial airframe component market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscape.
The commercial airframe component market is segmented as below:
By Component
- Fuselage
- Wing
- Empennage
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the growing air passenger traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial airframe component market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on commercial airframe component market covers the following areas:
- Commercial airframe component market sizing
- Commercial airframe component market forecast
- Commercial airframe component market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial airframe component market vendors that include Aernnova Aerospace SA, Airbus SE, Avcorp Industries Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Premium AEROTEC, RUAG Group, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., STELIA Aerospace, The Boeing Co., and Triumph Group Inc. Also, the commercial airframe component market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Recovery phase
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Fuselage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Empennage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aernnova Aerospace SA
- Airbus SE
- Avcorp Industries Inc.
- Melrose Industries Plc
- Premium AEROTEC
- RUAG Group
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
- STELIA Aerospace
- The Boeing Co.
- Triumph Group Inc.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgxhne