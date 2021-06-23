Global Commercial Airframe Component Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Airbus, Avcorp Industries and Triumph Among Others

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Airframe Component Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the commercial airframe component market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.68 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This report on commercial airframe component market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the aviation-friendly government initiatives in APAC and increasing use of composites. In addition, aviation-friendly government initiatives in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The commercial airframe component market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial airframe component market is segmented as below:



By Component

Fuselage

Wing

Empennage

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

APAC

North America

MEA

South America

This study identifies the growing air passenger traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial airframe component market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on commercial airframe component market covers the following areas:

Commercial airframe component market sizing

Commercial airframe component market forecast

Commercial airframe component market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial airframe component market vendors that include Aernnova Aerospace SA, Airbus SE, Avcorp Industries Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Premium AEROTEC, RUAG Group, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., STELIA Aerospace, The Boeing Co., and Triumph Group Inc. Also, the commercial airframe component market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Recovery phase

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Fuselage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Empennage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aernnova Aerospace SA

Airbus SE

Avcorp Industries Inc.

Melrose Industries Plc

Premium AEROTEC

RUAG Group

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

STELIA Aerospace

The Boeing Co.

Triumph Group Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgxhne