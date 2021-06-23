Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205316/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Mechanical Friction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromagnetic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $328.5 Million by 2026



- The Industrial Brakes and Clutches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$328.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Mechanical Friction Based Brakes and Clutches Segment to Reach $709.6 Million by 2026



- In the global Mechanical Friction Based Brakes and Clutches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$475.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$566.2 Million by the close of the year 2026. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$73.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 174 Featured)



Altra Industrial Motion Inc.

Andantex USA Inc.

Boston Gear

Dayton Superior Products Co. Inc.

Electroid Company

Formsprag Clutch Inc.

Hilliard Corp.

Inertia Dynamics LLC

INTORQ GmbH & CO. KG

KEB Automation KG

Lenze SE

Magnetic Technologies Ltd.

Magtrol Inc.

Marland Clutch

Merobel

Ogura Clutch Co., Ltd.

Redex Andantex

Regal Power Transmission Solutions

Rexnord Corp.

Sjogren Industries Inc.

Warner Electric Inc.







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Effect of the Pandemic on Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries

and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

The Pandemic Unleashes Unique Challenges for Industrial Brakes &

Clutch Manufacturers

Contingency Plans for Business Continuity

EXHIBIT 2: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2021

EXHIBIT 4: Mining Sector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Billion: 2019-2021

Industrial Brakes and Clutches - A Primer

Types of Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Brakes/Clutches Actuation Methods

Cooling of Brakes and Clutches

Health Hazards Associated with Handling and Repair of Brakes

and Clutches

Regulations Governing Treatment and Disposal of Brake and

Clutch Materials

End-Use Applications

Industrial Brakes and Clutches: An Introductory Prelude

Wider Use Case across Numerous Application Domains: Cornerstone

for Present & Future Growth

Select Applications of Industrial Brakes & Clutches in Key

Verticals

Interest in Industrial Automation Creates Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment:

(2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory

Automation and Process Automation

EXHIBIT 6: Global Industrial Automation Market by Sector:

(2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Automotive,

Chemical, Food Processing, Oil & Gas, Packaging,

Pharmaceuticals, Plastic Manufacturing, Power, Textile and

Others

EXHIBIT 7: Global Robotics Market by Country/Region (2021E):

Percentage Breakdown of Investments for China, Japan, US,

Western Europe, and Rest of World

Emphasis on Performance & Safety of Industrial Systems Directs

Progressive Trajectory

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Economies: Prime Growth Drivers

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Regional Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa,

Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Vendors Emphasize Brand Name to Sustain Market Growth

One-Stop-Shop Concept Remains Important Strategy

Tailored Approach Towards Robust Distribution Network

After-Sales Support: A Scoring Point

Growing Competition from Asian Companies

Mounting Pricing Pressure

Consolidation Remains a Major Trait

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovation Continues to Drive Growth in the Industrial

Brakes & Clutches Market

Advancements & Innovations Remain the Primary Focus Area

End-Use Level Requirements Spur Changes in Brake and Clutch Design

Improvements in Permanent Holding Magnet Brakes Deliver

Additional Capabilities

Novel Manufacturing Methods Aid Roll Out of Sophisticated Designs

EXHIBIT 9: Global 3D Printing Market by Segment (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Materials, Products, and

Services

EXHIBIT 10: Global 3D Printing Market by Sector (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Architectural,

Automotive, Business & Industrial Machines, Consumer

Products, Defense & Aerospace, Education, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Dental, and Others

EXHIBIT 11: Global 3D Printers Market by Sector (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Architecture,

Automotive, Consumer Products, Healthcare, and Others

A Note on Select Innovative Brake & Clutch Products

Global Market for Clutches and Brakes: Major Trends

Specifying the Right Brake and Clutch Designs Becomes Important

in the Current Dynamic Scenario

Investments in Emerging Technologies Presents New Growth

Opportunities

Electromagnetic Caliper Brakes Make Robust Gains

Technical Superiority Over Drum Brakes Widens Prospects for

Disc Brakes

Demand for Drum-Style Brakes to Remain High

Rugged Brakes for Hazardous Environments Exhibit Growth

Parking Brakes for Locking Idle Machinery

Rising Emphasis on Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Widens Prospects

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

EXHIBIT 12: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Soaring Demand for Food Processing Machinery Steers Market

Momentum

EXHIBIT 13: World 4-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment* by Geographic Region/Country -

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan,

Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2017 and 2020

Regulations Drive Adoption of Washdown Brakes

Oil Shear Technology for Brakes and Clutches Used in Food

Processing Industry

Material Handling Equipment: A Key End-Use Vertical

EXHIBIT 14: World 4-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown

of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific

(excluding Japan), Middle East and Latin American Markets

for Years 2017 and 2020

Machinery-Intensive Textile Sector Extends Potential Opportunities

Machine Tools Sector Underpins Revenue Growth

EXHIBIT 15: World 4-Year Perspective for Machine Tools by

Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar

Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle

East/Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2017 and

2020

EXHIBIT 16: World Machine Tools Market (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Dollar Sales by End-Use Industry

EXHIBIT 17: World Machine Tools Market (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Cutting Tools by Segment

EXHIBIT 18: World Machine Tools Market (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Forming Tools by Segment

Brakes & Clutches Assume Critical Importance in Mining Conveyors

Mining Operators Prioritize Hydraulic Brakes for Overland

Conveyors

Servo Motors: A Niche End-Use Market for Industrial Brakes

Industrial Brakes & Clutches for Hassle-Free Web Tension Control

Small Diameter Brakes Gain Traction in Medical & Pharmaceutical

Robots

Brakes and Clutches for Paper Processing Equipment

Integrated Packages: Order of the Day in Motor Market

Heavy-Duty Brakes for Dynamic Applications

Traditional Brakes Sustain Momentum

Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects

Backstopping Clutches with High Torque Capacity Come to the Fore

Uncertainty in Raw Materials Prices Remains a Major Challenge



