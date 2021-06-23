Global Nanopatterning Market to Reach US$4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanopatterning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131222/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.UV Nanoimprint Lithography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Embossing Lithography segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.6% share of the global Nanopatterning market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Nanopatterning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$507.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$370.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$370.2 Million by the year 2027.



- Other Technologies Segment Corners a 36.4% Share in 2020



- In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$466 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$611.4 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured)



AMO GmbH

Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre

EV Group

Micro Resist Technology GmbH

Nanonex Corp.

NanoOpto Corp.

Nano-Terra, Inc.

NIL Technology ApS

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

Obducat AB

PROFACTOR GmbH

SET Corporation SA

SUSS MicroTec AG

SVG Optronics Co., Ltd.

Toppan Photomasks, Inc.

Transfer Devices, Inc.

Vistec Electron Beam GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131222/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Nanotechnology and Select End Markets

Semiconductor and Electronics

EXHIBIT 2: Global Semiconductor Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Biotechnology

EXHIBIT 3: Global Biotechnology Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

An Introduction to Nanopatterning and Nanopatterning Technologies

Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)

Ultraviolet (UV) Nanoimprint Lithography

Hot Embossing Lithography

Potential Industry Requirements for Hot Embossing Lithography

Other NIL

Other Nanopatterning Technologies

Key Application Areas

Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser

Nanoscience Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

With Good Momentum until 2019, Global Spread of COVID-19

Pandemic Presents a Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Nanopatterning: A Prelude

Nanoimprint Lithography: Expanding Applications

EXHIBIT 4: World Nanopatterning Market by Technology (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for UV Nanoimprint

Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography, and Other

Technologies

Electronics and Biomedical End-Use to Fuel Growth

EXHIBIT 5: World Nanopatterning Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Foundry, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Nanopatterning Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years

2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 7: World Nanopatterning Market: Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Electronics: Dominant End-Use Sector for Nanopatterning

After a Dismal Performance in 2020, Consumer Electronics

Industry Set to Recover in 2021

Growing Relevance of NEMS Favors Future Growth

New Nano-Focused MEMS Technology Based Methods Augment

Opportunities

High-Growth Opportunities Identified in Healthcare Applications

Use of NanoGraft Technologies in Treatment of Coronary Artery

Disease

Nanopatterning Set to Widen Role in Lifesciences Procedures

Demand from Nano-optics Boosts Nanopatterning Market

Nanosensors: Robust Opportunities in Store

Widening Use Case of Nanopatterning in Photonics Augurs Well

Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on

Nanoscale Positively Influence the Market Prospects

Metamaterial Inc.?s Affordable Solutions for Nanoscaling Grab

Attention

Tera-Print Unveils Novel Nanopatterning Technologies

Sematech Nanoimprint Lithography Program

Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) Emerges as Most Reliable

Nanopatterning Technique

Tracing the Technology?s Development Timeline

Major NIL Applications

Expanding Applications Benefit NIL Market Growth

NIL Gains Traction in Nanophotonics

Soft UV-NIL Renders Expertise in High-Volume, Large-Area

Replication Processes

UV-NIL with a Soft Stamp

Big Gains on the Cards for Microcontact Printing

3D Nanopatterning Comes to the Fore with a Huge Promise

Nanopatterning Widens the Opportunities for SiP Technology

Nanopatterning-Technology Review

Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)

Ultraviolet NIL

Microcontact Printing

Technology Developments

Recent Developments in the Area of Scalable Nanopatterning

t-SPL for Fabricating Thermochromic-Supramolecular Material

Unconventional Lithography for 3D Hierarchical Nanostructures

Direct Patterning of 3D Structures through Nanoimprint Lithography

New Generation Metamaterials

Innovative Magnetic Nanopatterns

ALD - An Enabling Technology in Advanced Nanopatterning

Nanopatterned Surfaces for Highly Selective Adhesion,

Separation and Sensing

Resist-Free Direct Thermal NIL Process

3D Nanoparticle Patterning via Direct Incident Beam Lithography -

A Technology to Reckon with

Fabrication of Single Crystal Oxide Surface using Focused-Ion-

Beam System - A Novel Approach in Nanopatterning

Thermal Dip Pen Lithography for Depositing Nanoparticles

Nanopatterning Using Phase Separation of Polymers

Innovations in Surface Wrinkling

Research & Development Initiatives

EXHIBIT 8: THE ITRS Lithography Roadmap



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nanopatterning by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for UV Nanoimprint

Lithography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for UV Nanoimprint Lithography

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for UV Nanoimprint

Lithography by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hot Embossing

Lithography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hot Embossing Lithography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hot Embossing

Lithography by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Foundry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Foundry by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Foundry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Nanopatterning by Technology -

UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning

by Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning

by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning

by Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning

by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning

by Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning

by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning

by Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning

by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Nanopatterning by Technology -

UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Nanopatterning by Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot

Embossing Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Nanopatterning by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Foundry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Nanopatterning by Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot

Embossing Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Nanopatterning by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Foundry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Nanopatterning by Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot

Embossing Lithography and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

Technology - UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing

Lithography and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UV

Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Nanopatterning by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Foundry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanopatterning by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Nanopatterning

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131222/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________