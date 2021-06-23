Global Nanopatterning Market to Reach US$4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanopatterning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131222/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.UV Nanoimprint Lithography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Embossing Lithography segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.6% share of the global Nanopatterning market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Nanopatterning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$507.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$370.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$370.2 Million by the year 2027.
- Other Technologies Segment Corners a 36.4% Share in 2020
- In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$466 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$611.4 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured)
- AMO GmbH
- Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre
- EV Group
- Micro Resist Technology GmbH
- Nanonex Corp.
- NanoOpto Corp.
- Nano-Terra, Inc.
- NIL Technology ApS
- NTT Advanced Technology Corp.
- Obducat AB
- PROFACTOR GmbH
- SET Corporation SA
- SUSS MicroTec AG
- SVG Optronics Co., Ltd.
- Toppan Photomasks, Inc.
- Transfer Devices, Inc.
- Vistec Electron Beam GmbH
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 49
