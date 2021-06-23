Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market to Reach 65.2 Million Units by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053018/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 65.2 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 0.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market in the U.S. is estimated at 427 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 0.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 10.3 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 10.3 Million Units by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured)
- Bajaj Auto Limited
- BMW Group
- China Jialing Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Ducati Motor Holding SpA
- Harley-Davidson, Inc.
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
- Honda Italia Industriale S.p.A.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Private) Ltd.
- India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- KTM AG
- Lifan Industry (Group) Company
- Piaggio & C. SpA
- Polaris Industries Inc.
- Suzuki Motor Corp.
- Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
- Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Two-Wheelers Market Experiences Riders? Blast for Small-
Displacement Machines
COVID-19 Botched Up Motorcycle & Electric Scooter Production
and Crashed Revenues for Manufacturers
Motorbikes Remain as Cool as Always & Enjoy Unbelievable Boom
amid COVID-19 Crisis
Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales
amid COVID-19
Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product
for Future Sales
COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Motorcycles
to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially
Trends Favoring Global Motorcycle Market
Led by Developing Nations, Asia-Pacific Rules Motorcycle Demand
Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market
Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: An Introduction
Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude
The Heavyweight Class: A Sumo Wrestler on the Road
The Non-Heavyweight Class
Scooter: A Specially Designed Motorcycle
Facts at a Glance
Differentiating Scooters from Mopeds
Difference between Scooters and Motorcycles
Scooter - The Advantage Factor
Scooters - Ride Them Fast
Scooters - A Historical Perspective
Scope for New Concepts
Mopeds: Losing Sheen
Differentiating Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Two-Strokes and Four-Strokes
Two-stroke Engine vs. Four-stroke Engine
Two-Wheeler Category Definitions: By Style
Electrifying Your Ride on Two-Wheels
Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude
Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 -
Low Impact)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets
Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern
Economic Revival in Developed Markets to Drive Market Growth
Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture
in Developing & Developed World
Competitive Landscape
Industry Marked by Intense Competition
Leading Players in the World Motorcycle Market
Heavy Motorcycle Segment
Market Leaders Cruising Ahead
Focus on Manufacturing High-Quality Products
Harley Davidson Inc. (US) - A Strategic Insight into the Global
Major in Motorcycles Market
HDI - Strategies and Problems
Japanese Majors - A Strategy Comparison
Distribution Dynamics
Promotional Activities
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Favorable Demographics to Drive Growth in Two-Wheelers Market
Rising Population Increases Mobility Needs - To Drive Market
Expansion
EXHIBIT 2: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Middle Aged Customer Segment Still Contributing to Significant
Demand
Growth in Female Two-Wheeler Riders Indicates Strong Market
Prospects
Growing Urbanization Levels & Inadequate Public Transport
Facilities to Boost Market Prospects
Opportunity Indicators
EXHIBIT 3: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 4: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
2000, 2020 & 2050
EXHIBIT 5: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
(2016 & 2050)
Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)
Growing Traffic Congestion Drives Demand
Surging Middle Class Segment Underpins Sales Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by
Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2022 & 2030
Reduction in Prices and Improvement in Credit Facilities to
Boost Demand
Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits Add to
the Appeal of Powered Two-Wheelers
Comfortable & Joyous Riding Experience Make Powered Two-
Wheelers Apt for Outdoor Pursuits
Wider Social Benefits Add to Mass Adoption of Powered Two-Wheelers
Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity
Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Volume Contributor
EXHIBIT 7: Global Powered Two-Wheeler Market (2019):
Penetration Rate for Select Countries
Market Sees Increased Opportunities in Other Developing Regions
As Well
Government Policies & Regulations Bring Mixed Bag of
Opportunities & Challenges
Environmental Considerations - Taking a Front Seat
Established Image of Motorcycles as a Versatile Machine
Sustains Market Momentum
Leading Motorcycle Manufacturers in the World - Ranked by
Popularity
Latest Design & Configuration Trends Further Amplify
Motorcycle?s Global Image
Review of Latest Motorcycle Offerings
Top Motorcycle Designs
Scooters - Europe Dominates
European and US Scooters Market - Regulations Dictate Market
Demand
’Cycloscooters’ Penetrate the European Market
Electric Two-Wheelers Continue to Gain Widespread Attention
Electric Motorcycles - A Review
Harley-Davidson?s Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers
Segment
Technology Innovations in the Electric Motorcycles Market
Electric Motorcycles Vis-à-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/
Scooters
Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt
Electric Scooters Market on an Upward Swing
E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead
Technology Advancements & Improvements Widen the Addressable
Market
Autonomous Motorcycles Set to Become a Reality
Braking Mechanism Makes Huge Progress
Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements
Innovative Solutions Revolutionize Safety Profile of Motorcycles
Innovative Motorcycle Cruise Control Technology to Make
Motorcycling Better
Challenges in Making Cruise Control a Standard Option
Bosch Brings In a New Range of Safety Solutions for Motorcycles
Motorcycle Innovation?s TS3 System Optimizes Performance,
Stability and Compliance
TFT Digital Displays Set to Replace LCD Technology
Latest Innovations in E-Scooters
Failed Brilliant Innovations in Motorcycle Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles, Scooters
and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Electric Scooter & Motorcycle Market in North America Vrooms
Forward with Favorable Trends
EXHIBIT 8: USA Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment
Mini Motorcycles Making an Impact
Design Modifications Boost the Motorbike Industry
Manufacturers Target Baby Boomers
Cruisers Cruise Ahead
Generation Y Powers Dirtbike & Sports Bike Sales
Market Analytics
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 9: China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021
): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment
Regulations Hurt the Two-Wheeler Market
Motorcycle Market in China Regains Strength following Brief,
COVID-19-led Hiatus
Electric Scooters & Mopeds Make Notable Contribution
Favorable Economic Policy
Competitive Scenario in Chinese Two-Wheeler Industry
Electric Motorcycles Zooming in Popularity
Strict Pollution Norms Drive Four-Stroke Dominance
Regulatory Policies Encourage Exports
Trends in Retail Market
Domestic Players Encounter Stiff Competition
Chinese Manufacturers Gain Foothold in the Global Market Over
the Years
China to Focus on Increasing Export for Value Added Motorbikes
Chinese Overseas Two-Wheeler Sector - Exports or Dumping?
Trade Scenario
Projects Where Investment is Restricted
Areas Where Foreign Investment is Restricted
Outlook for Foreign Trade
Market Analytics
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: China Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Market Overview
Traffic Issues Augment Two-Wheeler Demand in Europe
Electric Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds See Spike in Demand
European Two-Wheeler Markets: Similar Yet Different
EXHIBIT 10: European Powered Two-Wheelers Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Production by Engine
Displacement
Motorcycles Market
EXHIBIT 11: European Motorcycle (651+ cc) Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for BMW, Yamaha, Honda,
Suzuki, and Others
Return of Lapsed Bike Riders Drive Demand
Brief Overview of Market Performance in Recent Decades
Market Analytics
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles, Scooters
and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 12: France Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product
Segment
Japanese Players Dominate the Motorcycle Market
EXHIBIT 13: French Motorcycle & Scooter Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Yamaha, Kawasaki,
Honda, Suzuki, BMW, and Others
EXHIBIT 14: French Motorcycle Market (2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales for Leading Players
EXHIBIT 15: French Motorcycle (125 cc) Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Yamaha, Honda,
Piaggio, Peugeot and Others
Market Analytics
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: France Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Motorcycles Become Popular Among Different Social Classes
EXHIBIT 16: Germany Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product
Segment
High-Powered Motorcycles Enjoy Cult Status
EXHIBIT 17: German Motorcycle & Scooter Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Honda, Yamaha, BMW,
Suzuki, Piaggio, and Others
EXHIBIT 18: German Motorcycle Market (2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales for BMW, Honda, Piaggio, Harley-
Davidson, Yamaha and Others
Technology Vendors Offer Innovative Solutions to Support
Motorcycles of Future
Innovative Solutions for Safe Riding
Solutions for Electromobility
Market Analytics
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ITALY
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 19: Italy Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product
Segment
e-bikes Market Continues to Expand
Competitive Analysis
EXHIBIT 20: Italian Motorcycle & Scooter Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Honda, Piaggio,
Kymco, BMW and Others
Market Analytics
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Drivers
EXHIBIT 21: UK Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment
Market Analytics
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: UK Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 22: Spain Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product
Segment
Market Analytics
Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
EXHIBIT 23: Rest of Europe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by
Product Segment
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Austria
Belgium
EXHIBIT 24: Belgium Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product
Segment
The Netherlands
Market Overview
Slow Acceptance of New Trends
Switzerland
EXHIBIT Swiss Motorcycle Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, BMW, Honda,
Kawasaki, and Others
Czech Republic
Market Analytics
Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - India,
Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - India, Indonesia,
Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales for India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Indian Two-Wheeler Industry - An Introduction
A Bird?s Eye view
EXHIBIT 25: Household Penetration of Two-Wheelers in Select
Indian Cities
EXHIBIT 26: India Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product
Segment
Last Mile Deliveries & Fleet Electrification Present Lucrative
Avenues for Shared Mobility in India
India Inches towards Adoption of Electric Two-Wheelers for
Commercial Use Cases
Electric Two-Wheeler Sale: The Math
Appealing Unit Economics to Drive Transition for Commercial Uses
Market Characteristics
EXHIBIT 27: Indian Automobile Market (2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Group
Factors Fueling Growth
Domestic Market Scenario - Intensely Competitive
Regulations Drive Safety
Indian Manufacturers Focus on the Indonesian Market
Two-Wheeler Market - Analysis by Product Segment
Motorcycles - A Relatively Mature Market
EXHIBIT 28: Indian Motorcycles Market by Segment (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Entry, Executive, and
Premium
Scooters - Surging Ahead
Mopeds - A Sneak Peek
Competition
EXHIBIT 29: Powered Two-Wheeler Market in India (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Hero, Honda,
TVS, Yamaha, and Others
Competitive Scenario in Indian Motorcycles Market
EXHIBIT 30: Indian Motorcycles Market (2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Hero, Honda, TVS, Royal
Enfield, and Others
EXHIBIT 31: Indian Motorcycle (<125 cc) Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Hero, Honda
and Others
EXHIBIT 32: Indian Motorcycle (>125 cc) Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Honda, TVS and
Others
Competition in Scooters Market
EXHIBIT 33: Indian Scooters Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales for Hero, Honda, Suzuki, TVS Motors, Yamaha,
Suzuki and Others
Shift in Consumer Attitudes Boosting Adoption of Advanced Two-
Wheeler Models
Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations
Environmental Trends
Vehicle Emission Norms in India
Market Analytics
Table 32: India Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: India Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
INDONESIA
Table 34: Indonesia Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Indonesia Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters
and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
THAILAND
Table 36: Thailand Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Thailand Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters
and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
VIETNAM
Table 38: Vietnam Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Vietnam Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
Latin America Witnesses Considerable Decline in Demand for
Powered-Two-wheelers
Price: Major Deterrent to Personal Ownership
Market Analytics
Table 42: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Latin America Historic Review for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 44: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 45: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Argentina Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters
and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 47: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Brazil Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 49: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Mexico Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 51: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF WORLD
Table 53: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 127
