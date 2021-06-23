Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market to Reach 65.2 Million Units by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053018/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 65.2 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 0.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market in the U.S. is estimated at 427 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 0.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 10.3 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 10.3 Million Units by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured)



Bajaj Auto Limited

BMW Group

China Jialing Industrial Co., Ltd.

Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Honda Italia Industriale S.p.A.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Private) Ltd.

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KTM AG

Lifan Industry (Group) Company

Piaggio & C. SpA

Polaris Industries Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053018/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Two-Wheelers Market Experiences Riders? Blast for Small-

Displacement Machines

COVID-19 Botched Up Motorcycle & Electric Scooter Production

and Crashed Revenues for Manufacturers

Motorbikes Remain as Cool as Always & Enjoy Unbelievable Boom

amid COVID-19 Crisis

Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales

amid COVID-19

Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product

for Future Sales

COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Motorcycles

to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially

Trends Favoring Global Motorcycle Market

Led by Developing Nations, Asia-Pacific Rules Motorcycle Demand

Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: An Introduction

Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude

The Heavyweight Class: A Sumo Wrestler on the Road

The Non-Heavyweight Class

Scooter: A Specially Designed Motorcycle

Facts at a Glance

Differentiating Scooters from Mopeds

Difference between Scooters and Motorcycles

Scooter - The Advantage Factor

Scooters - Ride Them Fast

Scooters - A Historical Perspective

Scope for New Concepts

Mopeds: Losing Sheen

Differentiating Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Two-Strokes and Four-Strokes

Two-stroke Engine vs. Four-stroke Engine

Two-Wheeler Category Definitions: By Style

Electrifying Your Ride on Two-Wheels

Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 -

Low Impact)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern

Economic Revival in Developed Markets to Drive Market Growth

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture

in Developing & Developed World

Competitive Landscape

Industry Marked by Intense Competition

Leading Players in the World Motorcycle Market

Heavy Motorcycle Segment

Market Leaders Cruising Ahead

Focus on Manufacturing High-Quality Products

Harley Davidson Inc. (US) - A Strategic Insight into the Global

Major in Motorcycles Market

HDI - Strategies and Problems

Japanese Majors - A Strategy Comparison

Distribution Dynamics

Promotional Activities

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Favorable Demographics to Drive Growth in Two-Wheelers Market

Rising Population Increases Mobility Needs - To Drive Market

Expansion

EXHIBIT 2: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Middle Aged Customer Segment Still Contributing to Significant

Demand

Growth in Female Two-Wheeler Riders Indicates Strong Market

Prospects

Growing Urbanization Levels & Inadequate Public Transport

Facilities to Boost Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 3: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 4: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

(2016 & 2050)

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)

Growing Traffic Congestion Drives Demand

Surging Middle Class Segment Underpins Sales Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2022 & 2030

Reduction in Prices and Improvement in Credit Facilities to

Boost Demand

Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits Add to

the Appeal of Powered Two-Wheelers

Comfortable & Joyous Riding Experience Make Powered Two-

Wheelers Apt for Outdoor Pursuits

Wider Social Benefits Add to Mass Adoption of Powered Two-Wheelers

Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity

Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Volume Contributor

EXHIBIT 7: Global Powered Two-Wheeler Market (2019):

Penetration Rate for Select Countries

Market Sees Increased Opportunities in Other Developing Regions

As Well

Government Policies & Regulations Bring Mixed Bag of

Opportunities & Challenges

Environmental Considerations - Taking a Front Seat

Established Image of Motorcycles as a Versatile Machine

Sustains Market Momentum

Leading Motorcycle Manufacturers in the World - Ranked by

Popularity

Latest Design & Configuration Trends Further Amplify

Motorcycle?s Global Image

Review of Latest Motorcycle Offerings

Top Motorcycle Designs

Scooters - Europe Dominates

European and US Scooters Market - Regulations Dictate Market

Demand

’Cycloscooters’ Penetrate the European Market

Electric Two-Wheelers Continue to Gain Widespread Attention

Electric Motorcycles - A Review

Harley-Davidson?s Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers

Segment

Technology Innovations in the Electric Motorcycles Market

Electric Motorcycles Vis-à-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/

Scooters

Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt

Electric Scooters Market on an Upward Swing

E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead

Technology Advancements & Improvements Widen the Addressable

Market

Autonomous Motorcycles Set to Become a Reality

Braking Mechanism Makes Huge Progress

Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

Innovative Solutions Revolutionize Safety Profile of Motorcycles

Innovative Motorcycle Cruise Control Technology to Make

Motorcycling Better

Challenges in Making Cruise Control a Standard Option

Bosch Brings In a New Range of Safety Solutions for Motorcycles

Motorcycle Innovation?s TS3 System Optimizes Performance,

Stability and Compliance

TFT Digital Displays Set to Replace LCD Technology

Latest Innovations in E-Scooters

Failed Brilliant Innovations in Motorcycle Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electric Scooter & Motorcycle Market in North America Vrooms

Forward with Favorable Trends

EXHIBIT 8: USA Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

Mini Motorcycles Making an Impact

Design Modifications Boost the Motorbike Industry

Manufacturers Target Baby Boomers

Cruisers Cruise Ahead

Generation Y Powers Dirtbike & Sports Bike Sales

Market Analytics

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 9: China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021

): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

Regulations Hurt the Two-Wheeler Market

Motorcycle Market in China Regains Strength following Brief,

COVID-19-led Hiatus

Electric Scooters & Mopeds Make Notable Contribution

Favorable Economic Policy

Competitive Scenario in Chinese Two-Wheeler Industry

Electric Motorcycles Zooming in Popularity

Strict Pollution Norms Drive Four-Stroke Dominance

Regulatory Policies Encourage Exports

Trends in Retail Market

Domestic Players Encounter Stiff Competition

Chinese Manufacturers Gain Foothold in the Global Market Over

the Years

China to Focus on Increasing Export for Value Added Motorbikes

Chinese Overseas Two-Wheeler Sector - Exports or Dumping?

Trade Scenario

Projects Where Investment is Restricted

Areas Where Foreign Investment is Restricted

Outlook for Foreign Trade

Market Analytics

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Market Overview

Traffic Issues Augment Two-Wheeler Demand in Europe

Electric Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds See Spike in Demand

European Two-Wheeler Markets: Similar Yet Different

EXHIBIT 10: European Powered Two-Wheelers Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Production by Engine

Displacement

Motorcycles Market

EXHIBIT 11: European Motorcycle (651+ cc) Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for BMW, Yamaha, Honda,

Suzuki, and Others

Return of Lapsed Bike Riders Drive Demand

Brief Overview of Market Performance in Recent Decades

Market Analytics

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 12: France Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:

(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product

Segment

Japanese Players Dominate the Motorcycle Market

EXHIBIT 13: French Motorcycle & Scooter Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Yamaha, Kawasaki,

Honda, Suzuki, BMW, and Others

EXHIBIT 14: French Motorcycle Market (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for Leading Players

EXHIBIT 15: French Motorcycle (125 cc) Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Yamaha, Honda,

Piaggio, Peugeot and Others

Market Analytics

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Motorcycles Become Popular Among Different Social Classes

EXHIBIT 16: Germany Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:

(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product

Segment

High-Powered Motorcycles Enjoy Cult Status

EXHIBIT 17: German Motorcycle & Scooter Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Honda, Yamaha, BMW,

Suzuki, Piaggio, and Others

EXHIBIT 18: German Motorcycle Market (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for BMW, Honda, Piaggio, Harley-

Davidson, Yamaha and Others

Technology Vendors Offer Innovative Solutions to Support

Motorcycles of Future

Innovative Solutions for Safe Riding

Solutions for Electromobility

Market Analytics

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 19: Italy Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:

(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product

Segment

e-bikes Market Continues to Expand

Competitive Analysis

EXHIBIT 20: Italian Motorcycle & Scooter Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Honda, Piaggio,

Kymco, BMW and Others

Market Analytics

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Drivers

EXHIBIT 21: UK Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

Market Analytics

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 22: Spain Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:

(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product

Segment

Market Analytics

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

EXHIBIT 23: Rest of Europe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by

Product Segment

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Austria

Belgium

EXHIBIT 24: Belgium Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:

(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product

Segment

The Netherlands

Market Overview

Slow Acceptance of New Trends

Switzerland

EXHIBIT Swiss Motorcycle Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, BMW, Honda,

Kawasaki, and Others

Czech Republic

Market Analytics

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - India,

Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - India, Indonesia,

Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Indian Two-Wheeler Industry - An Introduction

A Bird?s Eye view

EXHIBIT 25: Household Penetration of Two-Wheelers in Select

Indian Cities

EXHIBIT 26: India Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:

(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product

Segment

Last Mile Deliveries & Fleet Electrification Present Lucrative

Avenues for Shared Mobility in India

India Inches towards Adoption of Electric Two-Wheelers for

Commercial Use Cases

Electric Two-Wheeler Sale: The Math

Appealing Unit Economics to Drive Transition for Commercial Uses

Market Characteristics

EXHIBIT 27: Indian Automobile Market (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Group

Factors Fueling Growth

Domestic Market Scenario - Intensely Competitive

Regulations Drive Safety

Indian Manufacturers Focus on the Indonesian Market

Two-Wheeler Market - Analysis by Product Segment

Motorcycles - A Relatively Mature Market

EXHIBIT 28: Indian Motorcycles Market by Segment (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Entry, Executive, and

Premium

Scooters - Surging Ahead

Mopeds - A Sneak Peek

Competition

EXHIBIT 29: Powered Two-Wheeler Market in India (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Hero, Honda,

TVS, Yamaha, and Others

Competitive Scenario in Indian Motorcycles Market

EXHIBIT 30: Indian Motorcycles Market (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Hero, Honda, TVS, Royal

Enfield, and Others

EXHIBIT 31: Indian Motorcycle (<125 cc) Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Hero, Honda

and Others

EXHIBIT 32: Indian Motorcycle (>125 cc) Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Honda, TVS and

Others

Competition in Scooters Market

EXHIBIT 33: Indian Scooters Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Hero, Honda, Suzuki, TVS Motors, Yamaha,

Suzuki and Others

Shift in Consumer Attitudes Boosting Adoption of Advanced Two-

Wheeler Models

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations

Environmental Trends

Vehicle Emission Norms in India

Market Analytics

Table 32: India Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: India Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



INDONESIA

Table 34: Indonesia Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Indonesia Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



THAILAND

Table 36: Thailand Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Thailand Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



VIETNAM

Table 38: Vietnam Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Vietnam Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Latin America Witnesses Considerable Decline in Demand for

Powered-Two-wheelers

Price: Major Deterrent to Personal Ownership

Market Analytics

Table 42: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Latin America Historic Review for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 44: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 45: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Argentina Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 47: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Brazil Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 49: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Mexico Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 51: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 53: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 127

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053018/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________