Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 June 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 25 June 2021

Effective from 25 June 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 25 June 2021 to 27 September 2021:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 25 June 2021: 0.4620% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment


Attachments

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 25 June 2021 - Nykredit Realkredit A_S - 23-06-2021