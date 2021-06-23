Clear Blue Technologies Partners with Parallel Wireless to Bring Connectivity to Africa

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA:0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), the Smart Off-Grid™ Company, today announced a partnership with Parallel Wireless, Inc. (“Parallel Wireless”), the leading U.S.-based O-RAN compliant, Open RAN company, enabling ALL Gs. This partnership will utilize Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid power and Parallel Wireless’ leading OpenRAN technology to deploy a cost-effective, high-performance telecommunications solution for a telecom operator in Africa. Consistent with Clear Blue’s prior Q1 guidance for Large-Scale Rollouts in the first half of 2021, the partnership will involve a new Large-Scale Rollout with product shipments scheduled to begin in the next two quarters.



Clear Blue and Parallel Wireless will be working in partnership to provide a total all-in-one telecommunications and power solution with the highest level of uptime availability. With reliability designed into the system and active power management, solar off-grid and hybrid solar/grid power alternatives are now hitting the mainstream market. In doing so, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) get the highest performance and uptime at the lowest upfront and ongoing cost while at the same time using Cleantech to deliver on global ESG targets, including climate change mitigation.

“Clear Blue’s product architecture which uniquely meets the ‘five 9s’ high availability requirements for this project, demonstrates Clear Blue’s ability to support the most mission-critical of applications. With Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid solution, maximum uptime and high availability are integral to the system,” says Miriam Tuerk, CEO and co-founder of Clear Blue Technologies. “Combining the Smart Off-Grid power of Clear Blue with the innovative Open RAN technology from Parallel Wireless, we can provide a solution that meets the needs of mainstream, primetime telecom applications in even the harshest of environments.”

Project Requirements

This partnership supports numerous different site configurations, including multiple backhaul and cell radio configurations. The size of the sites varies significantly from the very smallest of configurations to the most extensive system ever deployed by Clear Blue. Clear Blue’s modular design that uses standard components across this highly varied deployment is a key advantage in the initial deployment and the ongoing operation. As with all telecom projects, capacity will grow over time, and the system is specifically designed to support this easily. Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid systems are controlled over the cloud to manage high usage periods and adverse weather conditions. This ability is enabled by the system’s advanced energy and weather forecasting, along with its active power management capabilities.

Africa is the highest growth market

The potential for this partnership is substantial, and there are a number of follow-on expansion opportunities. As of 2019, areas such as Sub-Saharan Africa and the Central African Republic had 58-59% of their population living in rural areas. With the overall population of Africa expected to double by 2050, this very young and growing population will be high demand users of cellular, satellite and internet connectivity. With only 10-60% of Africa's population connected, there were an estimated 871 million people across Africa without access to the internet in 2020. And those with connections are severely underserved. With Clear Blue established and proven as a strong telecom power provider of mission-critical off-grid power, there is significant potential for opportunities in this market over the coming years.

“Parallel Wireless is working with many partners in a broad telecom ecosystem to deliver rapid innovation across hardware and software domains for the industry,” stated Yisrael Nov, VP, Sales, Parallel Wireless. “The main challenges in powering telecommunications for rural areas have been the availability and cost. Being able to comply with the industry’s availability requirement with an off-grid power source that is cost-effective, is one of those innovations that will change the industry. We are proud to partner with Clear Blue for their innovative Smart Off-Grid power solution to help enable greater connectivity.”

Continues Tuerk, “We are thrilled to work with Parallel Wireless to rise to this challenge and look forward to growing this partnership.”

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

