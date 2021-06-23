Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Atlantic Canada

English French

Atlantic students entering post-secondary studies recognized for community leadership and volunteerism

Nearly three-quarters of all scholarships nationally awarded to youth from equity-seeking communities

More than $725,000 in scholarships awarded to over 300 Atlantic Canadian youth in the five-year history of the program

MONCTON, New Brunswick, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations, Class of 2021! Last night at a virtual ceremony, Rogers Communications surprised 26 Atlantic youth with a Ted Rogers Scholarship to support their post-secondary studies this fall, and in recognition of their community leadership and volunteerism. These scholarships help young leaders and changemakers overcome financial barriers to post-secondary education and achieve their highest potential.

For the second year in a row, traditional rites of passage for high school students – including in-person proms, seniors’ trips, and graduation ceremonies – have been muted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But for young Atlantic Canadians, there are vaccines, acceptance letters, scholarships…and possibilities. And for 26 deserving students in the region awarded a Ted Rogers Scholarship, last night’s virtual celebration was a moment to recognize their achievements and look forward to an exciting future.

Reports show youth from low-income households, equity-seeking groups, or remote communities are less likely to pursue post-secondary studies due to barriers like affordability. Ted Rogers Scholarships help reduce those education barriers, offering $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders nominated by our 18 community partnership organizations, including Indspire, Pflag and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. The program also offers entrance scholarships of $2,500 to eligible Rogers employees or their children.

Collectively, our Class of 2021 recipients represent more than 22 communities across Atlantic Canada including: Bedford, Bell Island, Charlo, Corner Brook, Dieppe, East Preston, Gillams, Glace Bay, Grand Falls-Windsor, Hammonds Plains, Hantsport, Islandview, Moncton, Norris Arm, Oromocto, Port Hastings, Quispamsis, Rivière-à-la-Truite, Saint John, Torbay, Upper Tantallon, and Valley.

Nearly three-quarters of recipients nationally self-identify as members of equity-seeking groups including Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, LGBTQ2S+, and young women. These scholars reflect a vibrant and diverse generation which will propel Canada forward with ideas and innovation, and power our growth and economy.

Ted Rogers believed that investing in youth and education is one of the most powerful ways we can build a stronger Canada. Since launching Ted Rogers Scholarships in 2017, Rogers has invested more than $725,000 to support over 300 Atlantic Canadian youth attending post-secondary studies, with the program now celebrating its first cohort of university and college graduates. Additionally this year to create more opportunities for young Canadians, OMNI Television launched a national scholarship program for post-secondary students pursuing third-language and ethnic journalism, Cityline created a new scholarship for BIPOC women, and we evolved the Rogers New Grad Leadership Development Program.

Rogers is proud to help remove barriers to education and keep young Canadians connected throughout their journey. In addition to scholarships, we empower youth through Ted Rogers Community Grants which provide mentoring and leadership programs for students in grades 7-12, have provided hundreds of devices and plans to Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada and Pflag to keep youth connected to mentors, and are the largest funder for Jays Care Foundation programs like Rookie League which helps more than 14,000 kids facing barriers develop important life skills, through the power of baseball.

QUOTES:

“Rogers is proud to support this next generation of leaders and changemakers in Atlantic Canada by awarding scholarships that help deserving youth achieve their highest potential. By recognizing their volunteerism and community leadership, and reducing education barriers, we know this investment in their future is an investment for our region.”

- Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications

“New Brunswick’s youth have consistently demonstrated their resilience, ingenuity and leadership – particularly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to congratulate this diverse group of innovators on their excellent work within their communities and encourage them to continue showing the powerful role our young leaders have in supporting a strong and inclusive province for years to come.”

- Hon. Dominic Cardy, New Brunswick Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

“During these unprecedented times, we have all come to learn how important it is to pull together and support each other. I am so pleased that this deserving group of young people are being recognized for the leadership and dedication they have demonstrated within their schools and communities. I want to congratulate all of this year’s scholarship recipients and wish them the very best as they continue to pursue their educational goals.”

- Hon. Derek Mombourquette, Nova Scotia Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

“The recipients of this award have shown their commitment to support and develop their communities and it is wonderful to see their contributions recognized. Our youth have shown incredible resilience this past year and it is inspiring to know that Canada will move forward and grow with young leaders who have a vision for community, inclusivity and diversity.”

- Paul Davidson, President, Universities Canada

“We are proud to have partnered with Rogers over the past 5 years in recognizing the achievements of young leaders across the nation who are giving back to their communities in meaningful ways. The Ted Rogers Scholarship program empowers young people across Canada to succeed in their educational aspirations. Together, we can continue to ignite the power and potential of young people to achieve their brightest possible future.”

- W. Matthew Chater, National President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada

“These Ted Rogers Scholarships represent a powerful opportunity for students from equity-deserving communities to achieve their educational dreams. The Scholarships are yet another instance of the many significant ways in which Rogers has supported students who are overcoming systemic barriers to their education. We have been proud to partner with Rogers on a number of important initiatives this year. Rogers has not only supported the Indspire Awards and our Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards program, it has also sponsored our Rivers to Success Indigenous Mentorship Program. And we were both pleased and proud to be one of the charities chosen to participate in the inaugural year of Rogers’ All IN initiative, which provided generous in-kind promotional support and which enabled us to reach even more First Nations, Inuit, and Métis learners. We would like to congratulate all of the Ted Rogers Scholarships recipients – and to recognize Rogers’ ongoing commitment to positive change.”

- Mike DeGagné, President & CEO, Indspire

“Since the 1970’s PFLAG chapters across North America, have assisted LGBTQ2S people and their families by offering peer support and other resources. In 2017 this tradition of helping evolved when Pflag Canada became a community partner in the Ted Rogers Scholarship Program. Everyone at Pflag Canada is proud of our four recipients for 2021. We wish all recipients of the 2021 awards every success in their post-secondary studies.”

- Ross Wicks, Board Member and Secretary, Pflag

