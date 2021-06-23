GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Networks Division to Offer Local Information Technology, Wireless Network and Cyber Security Services

Green Zebra Smart Networks Will Offer Innovative Solutions to Help Small to Mid-size Businesses Post Pandemic to Upgrade, Manage, and Provide Remote Workforce IT Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has announced that its Green Zebra Smart Networks division will offer Southern California small to midsize businesses local enterprise-level IT and wireless network technology consulting services, business technology infrastructure strategy and planning services as well as, IT networking hardware and secure cloud software products and services.

In addition, Green Zebra Smart Networks will provide businesses with remote IT and wireless managed and monitoring services in the Southern California business market. The new Irvine office is the first of three physical locations planned throughout the United States over the next 12 months. Target cities for expansion include Nashville, Tennessee, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“This pandemic has expedited the need for remote work force IT and wireless managed service opportunities for small and mid-size businesses in Southern California. We expect to reduce client IT staffing expenses, cyber security management and monitoring, and remote work force technology solutions,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “We will offer an enterprise level experience, IT infrastructure strategy and planning, and remote management and monitoring services as a monthly service to our business partners.”

Green Zebra Networks’ IT wireless support services will allow companies to reduce IT costs while focusing on selling products and services thereby shifting their IT challenges to Green Zebra Networks.

Reducing client IT staffing costs while giving enterprise-level IT support, strategic planning and managed services to our clients creates new opportunities for local IT and support technicians to grow with Green Zebra Smart Networks. We expect a minimum monthly fee of $5,000, targeting companies that have 10 or more employees or employee workstations.

This localized approach creates the potential, under a managed service provider (MSP) acquisition model for Green Zebra Networks, to achieve its target revenue goal by 2024.

Green Zebra Networks local teams will be comprised of:

Technology Sales Teams

Sales Support Engineers

Senior IT Engineers

Wireless Network Engineers

Web Developers

The Green Zebra Networks division expects to onboard local clients commencing August 2021.

The Green Zebra Smart Networks website will launch this Summer. For more information visit: GZ6G.com.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

Arlene.b@brandltd.com

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

