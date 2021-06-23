GCN and Spiketrap Partner to Help Brands Engage Gaming and Esports Audiences

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that contextualization analytics platform Spiketrap (“Spiketrap”) and the Gaming Community Network (“GCN”), part of the GameSquare group of companies, have entered a strategic partnership empowering brands to safely and effectively identify, reach, and engage with what we project to be up to 2.86 billion gamers globally.



Using Spiketrap’s proprietary “Clair” AI technology and robust knowledge graph, this partnership is anticipated to allow Spiketrap to overlay their technology across the GCN media network (reaching up to 115 million monthly active users per month) to create an optimal mix of relevant sites for gamers based on powerful and relevant contextual indicators, including media sentiment scores, audience affinities, brand safety, and more. GCN is projected to have the ability to leverage a highly specific filter to drive messaging essentially to consumers on a 1:1 basis to ensure that brand messages are being placed in front of the most relevant audiences.

Spiketrap’s media intelligence solutions — including brand safety, influencer insights, and contextual advertising — enables marketers to find relevant and safe ways to engage their target audiences. Through this partnership, we project that GCN will be able to leverage its gaming industry expertise in concert with Spiketrap’s data to help advertisers reach targeted gamer personas in the most appropriate media contexts.

Specifically, Spiketrap’s AI powered insights are expected to help GCN identify audience affinities for brands, optimize campaign performance through contextual targeting, and verify placement safety and relevance.

“Providing contextual audience intelligence is our core mission at Spiketrap,” said Kieran Fitzpatrick, founder and CEO of Spiketrap. “We project that GCN is poised for growth, and we are thrilled to help safely and effectively drive positive brand engagements and optimal campaign performance for gaming audiences everywhere via our strategic partnership,” he continued.

“It’s critically important as we activate brands within our global network that they feel confident they will be represented authentically,” said Jeff Griffith, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer for GCN. “Words matter when content creators and influencers are streaming or posting. Spiketrap can monitor those conversations in real time, so we can give our brands peace of mind that we can make adjustments quickly and efficiently to keep them safe,” he continued.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. The Company’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

About GCN

GCN is what the Company believes to be the only independent media group completely dedicated to gaming and esports across community sites, content producers, influencers and tournament/event operators. Bridging the gap between traditional media and gaming with a “Gamer First” promise, GCN’s aggregated & integrated proprietary media network reaches up to 65M+ monthly active users (“MAUs”) in the United States (115M+ MAUs globally) driving scale for premium content designed to provoke and share conversations. GCN builds bespoke strategy solutions from content creation to full-scale tournaments for any endpoint, be it social media, broadcast TV or live stream. As a GameSquare subsidiary, GCN collaborates with its partners to deliver memorable experiences for gamers and brands. To learn more, visit GCN.gg or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Spiketrap

Spiketrap is the conversation contextualization company powering instant audience understanding for creators, platforms, and brands. Its proprietary Clair AI extracts the signal from the noise of high velocity online environments, providing clients with clear, actionable insight into what Spiketrap believes moves their audiences.

Built upon the foundation of its AI and robust knowledge graph, Spiketrap is a trusted provider of brand and media intelligence. We believe that Spiketrap’s always-on measurement, convenient application programming interface, and intuitive dashboard democratizes data and accelerates speed to insight.

