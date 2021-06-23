Nisin Market Valuation to Reach $ 560 Million by 2026 at 4.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRR)

New York, US, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nisin Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Nisin Market Information by Form, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2026” the market size is forecasted to reach 560 Million by 2026 at 4.2% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Nisin is an antibacterial peptide that is used as a food preservative, is produced from Lactococcus lactis bacteria. The rise in demand for clean label preservation products is boosting the adoption of nisin in the food and beverage sector. The increase in awareness about non-toxic properties of nisin among consumers can significantly boost the sale of nisin, which, in turn, can add to the nisin market growth. The rise in consumption of seafood, meat, and poultry products can add to the nisin market upsurge. However, the complexity and sensitivity of nisin production can hinder the market rise. Constraints on production and the growing preference for preservation technologies over ingredients are other challenges that the market is expected to encounter. However, the surge in demand for frozen food can counter potential threats on the market.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Some of the top companies profiled in the MRFR report include:

DSM (Netherlands)

Galactic (Belgium)

Cayman Chemicals (US)

Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering (China)

Mayasan Biotech (Turkey)

Siveele B.V. (Netherlands)

DuPont (US)

Handary S.A. (Belgium)

Shandong Freda Biotechnology (China)

Chihon Biotechnology (China)

The existence of different market players and expansion of the global consumer base are boosting competition, providing opportunities for investors to capitalize. The competitive study of the nisin market shed light on the growth potential of these key industry players. Discussions on geographical expansion joint venture and partnership, and new product launch among other growth strategies adopted by marketers to strengthen their business portfolio are recorded in the report. Companies are observed to boost their production capabilities and increase investment in research and development undertakings to are also observed to play critical role in the market growth. MRFR listed some well-known players operating in the company and detailed their contributions and impact on the market.

Market Segmentation:

The segment analysis of the nisin market is done by form and application. The segment insights aid investors to design effective market solutions that can yield high return. The emergence of startups is contributing to the increase in demand for report on the nisin market dynamics.

Powder segment to Lead

The form-based segments of the nisin market are powder and liquid. The powder segment can acquire decent revenue for the market as it is likely to rise at notable growth rate in analysis tenure. The ease of production and application of powder nisin as they allow easy mix with any beverage and food product can hinder the expansion of the powder segment in the near future. However, the preference for liquid nisin over the powder form is increasing due the inaccuracy of powder dosage. Thus, the liquid nisin segment can earn profits for the market.

Rise in Sales of Canned Products to Favor Nisin Market

The application-based segments of the nisin market are Bakery and Confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood products, canned products, beverages, and dairy and frozen among others. The rise in application of nisin for dairy and frozen desserts can cause its segment to thrive in the near future. The temperature sensitivity of frozen desserts and dairy products does not allow thermal treatment for preservation, thus increase in application of nisin can favor the market upsurge. The rise in demand for non-thermal preservation treatment, especially for processed cheese that has high consumer base, can contribute to the expansion of the market upsurge.

Rigorous Research in Preservative to Favor Market

Researchers across the globe are invested in discovering medical benefits of nisin. The University of Michigan studied the efficacy of nisin to fight infection. It is also an excellent agent to cure mastitis in dairy cows. Nisin is also known to fight deadly bacteria MRSA that is antibiotic resistant. The growing awareness about medical benefits of nisin can contribute to the market upsurge. New scientific innovations contributing to the development of new medications and also used in the production of vaccine can aid in rise of the market in the near future.

Regional Status and Challenges:

A detailed report on the nisin market for regional understanding aids investors explore untapped potential of the nisin market in Europe, MEA, North America, and APAC. Insights on regional progress of the market assists investors to design effective strategies to hold global presence.

North America Nisin Market to Garner High Revenue

In North America, the nisin market can earn high revenue by 2026. The robust expansion of nisin market in the region can be attributed to the preference for natural preservatives. The surge in number of professionals and increase in consumption of ready-to-eat food by them owing to their hectic schedule can favor expansion of the regional nisin market in the years to come. The availability of effective production base at the US can promote the regional market.

Asia Pacific Nisin Market to Surge at High Pace

In Asia Pacific, the nisin market can register decent CAGR by 2026. The high demand for natural preservatives among people in the region and the existence of cash-rich players, such as; Danisco A/S and Royal DSM N.V. can support expansion of the regional market. The growth of nisin market can also be attributed to the emergence of new entrants in the nisin market. Developing economies in the region are adopting strict regulatory measures to improve quality of preservatives that can add to the regional market rise.

The UK to Head Europe Nisin Market

The significant expansion of the EU market can be credited to the rise in per capita income and alcohol consumption. The growing adoption of nisin in unripen cheese and other heat-treated meat products can contribute to the growth of Europe nisin market. The substantial surge in the consumption of meat and meat products as they have high protein content can favor the market in the analysis tenure.

