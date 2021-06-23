Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market to Reach US$3.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097769/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The 3D Printing Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$451.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.33% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$488.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 15.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$488.5 Million by the year 2027.



- Services Segment Corners a 14.3% Share in 2020



- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$160.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$406 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$280.5 Million by the year 2027.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3D Printing Comes to Aid to Alleviate the Shortage of PPE amid

the Pandemic

Face Masks

EXHIBIT 4: Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q

2020 (In %)

EXHIBIT 5: Global Disposable Masks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2012, 2019, 2020, and 2024

Face Shields & Auxiliary Accessories

3D Printing Based Personal Protective Equipment from Manufacturers

Ventilator Devices Deficit Helps 3D Printing Venture into

Exciting Direction amid COVID-19 Crisis

3D Printing Based Ventilator Devices and Accessories

3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Wide Possibilities Ahead

3-D Bioprinting to Address Organ Shortage for Transplantation

EXHIBIT 6: Global Organ Transplantation Procedure Volume in

Thousands: 2016 and 2024

3D Printing Raises Pertinent Hopes to Treat Organs Damaged by

COVID-19

Regulations for Bioprinting: Need of the Hour

3D Printing Facilitates Development of Novel Geometries and

Custom Implants

3D Printing Seeks Role in Smart Medical Implants Domain

Orthopedic Implants: A High Growth Segment

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other

Orthopedic Disorders and the Ensuing Demand for Orthopedic

Implants Open a Strong Business Case for 3D Printing

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

EXHIBIT 7: Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage

Breakdown by Age Group

EXHIBIT 8: Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People

with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for

2012 and 2022P

EXHIBIT 9: World Market for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants in

US$ Million: 2015 and 2022

Dental 3D Printing: A High Growth Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Dental 3D Printing Applications Market:

(2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type - Dental

Models, PFM Bridge Substructures, PFM Crown Substructures,

Surgical Guides, Temporary Restorations, Wax Casting

Patterns and Others

3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations

EXHIBIT 11: Global Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown

(in %) by Product for 2019

EXHIBIT 12: Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market Size in

US$ Billion for the Years 2015, 2020, and 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Market

EXHIBIT 13: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19

3D Printing Aids in Preoperative Surgical Planning

Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing

Tissue Engineering Advances Allowing Fabrication of 3D

Scaffolds Inside Human Body

Key 3D Printing Applications in Tissue Engineering

Bone Tissue Engineering

Skin Tissue Engineering

Nerve Tissue Engineering

Vascular Tissue Engineering

Other Tissue Engineering Applications

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

NIST Researchers Develop New Method for 3D Printing of Gels and

Soft Materials

Mass Customization is Key to Growth

3D Printing Ensures Best-in-Class Medical Packaging

A Glance at Regulatory Scenario

Need for Ethical Approach to Avoid Copyright Infringement

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: A Crucial Macro Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 14: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023



