Derma Loft Expands Services to Include Fast, Safe, and Painless Laser Hair Removal with the MeDioStar Diode Laser

Stuart, Florida, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derma Loft, a leading medical spa in Stuart, Florida, now offers advanced laser hair removal treatments using the revolutionary Asclepion MeDioStar laser, backed by Astanza. Derma Loft offers the highest quality aesthetic services including lash extensions, permanent makeup, microneedling, dermaplaning, chemical peels, electrolysis, and more. The aesthetic practice is excited to provide a long-lasting solution for clients with unwanted hair.

“Unwanted hair is one of the biggest cosmetic concerns around the world. It’s bad enough having to deal with shaving, waxing, and plucking methods that require constant maintenance only to produce temporary results and repeat the process all over again,” said Erin Jenkins, owner. “Laser hair removal removes the need for inefficient hair removal methods and provides safe, effective, and long-lasting hair reduction in just a few treatments. Derma Loft is so excited to offer advanced laser hair removal treatments in Stuart with the best laser on the market.”

The Asclepion MeDioStar diode laser, backed by Astanza, is an industry-leading diode hair removal laser. This cutting-edge laser delivers maximum power combined with the shortest pulses and uses a unique 810 nm/940 nm wavelength mix to target the deepest hair follciles. The MeDioStar can treat most hair colors and is safe for all skin types, including newly tanned skin. Furthermore, the MeDioStar features a 360º contact skin cooling system for optimal safety and pain-free treatments.

“Derma Loft strives to deliver the best possible patient experience for all of their services,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Sales Representative. “Their investment in the MeDioStar is proof of their commitment to great results.”

Derma Loft is offering 15% off laser hair removal treatments and packages when you book an appointment by June 30, 2021.

About Derma Loft

Derma Loft is a leading aesthetic practice located in Stuart, Florida on the breathtaking St. Lucie River. They specialize in a variety of services, including laser hair removal, lash extensions, chemical peels, and more. Derma Loft is operated by a trio of exceptional, highly-trained practitioners with decades of experience in the aesthetic industry.

Derma Loft offers free consultations to new and existing clients. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.dermaloftstuart.com or call (772) 405-8115. Derma Loft is located at 364 NW Alice Ave, Stuart, FL 34994.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.