Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Market Report 2020-2039: The Long Road Ahead to Recovery from the Pandemic & Return to Normalcy

The Global Commercial Aircraft market has been characterized by numerous, incessant battles for market domination waged between the duopoly of industry behemoths, Airbus & Boeing, for almost half a century now with the sworn transatlantic rivals frequently exchanging airplane salvos and technology barbs targeted precisely at each other.



This report replete with data, charts & analysis; on Airbus-Boeing bitter arch-rivalry; an outright multi-decennial cliffhanger; decrypts & unravels the relative strategy playbooks as well as game plans pursued by the two aerospace giants over the past half a century in an unbiased, longitudinal analysis from the strategy perspective with product strategy as the core pivot.

It deciphers Airbus' meteoric rise in the narrow body market starting out as a virtual industry underdog & rookie to become a worthy & equal adversary within a span of 3 decades in a long- cycle industry with significant entry barriers well in place. This follows a comparative analysis on culture, leadership & strategy between Airbus & Boeing and how they have set the two aerospace giants apart in terms of market success with Airbus' customer centric culture clearly contrasted against Boeing's original engineering & quality focused culture which later became re-oriented towards profits following a corporate coup.



The report further analyzes competitive positioning of Airbus & Boeing across the lower end, middle & top-end of the global narrow body aircraft market and how the transatlantic rivals have fared across these sub-segments from a longitudinal perspective and the way ahead with commercial aviation literally in dire straits and likely to face significant headwinds going forward.

This is followed by analysis of key trends which are likely to shape commercial aviation's evolution going forward and how Airbus & Boeing are positioned to navigate them based on a Comparative SWOT analysis. Lastly, the report provides analysis on the market outlook & demand forecasts for commercial aviation, split by market segments & geographic regions, from a long term perspective.



Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 Airbus-Boeing arch-rivalry in the Narrow Body Aircraft market - 1980s- 2020 - Genesis, Evolution & Progression

Section 2 Airbus vs. Boeing: Decade-wise Comparative Analysis on Product Strategy Pursuits for the past Four Decades - 1980s-2020

Section 3 Airbus vs. Boeing: Comparative Longitudinal Analysis on the three key determinants of long-term, sustainable Organizational Success

Culture

Leadership

Strategy

Section 4 Lower end of the Global Narrow Body Aircraft Market - Relative Competitive Positioning & Analysis - Airbus in Commanding Position with the A220



Section 5 Core of the Narrow Body Segment - Relative Competitive Positioning & Analysis - A320neo vs.737 MAX-8



Section 6 Top End of Narrow Body Segment/ Middle of the Commercial Aircraft Market - Relative Competitive Positioning & Analysis - Unchallenged Market Dominance of the A321LR & XLR



Section 7 Airbus vs. Boeing: Comparative Analysis of the Global Narrow Body Aircraft Market - From 1980s through Q3 2020 - Order Intake Shares, Aircraft Deliveries Shares & Order Backlog Positions - Analysis by Aircraft Generations, Families, Programs & Variants



Section 8 Comparative SWOT Analysis - Airbus vs. Boeing

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Section 9 The Flight Path Ahead for Commercial Aviation - Key Trends & Challenges - Perspectives for the Post COVID-19 World

The Long Road Ahead to Recovery from the Pandemic & Return to Normalcy

Sustainability Challenges

Product Strategy Priorities & Issues for Airbus & Boeing

Continued Turbulence predicted for the Wide-Bodies ahead

Inside the WTO Ring

The Great Circle Route to Aviation Safety's Next Pylon

Section 10 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Market Outlook & Forecasts - 2020-2039



Aircraft Deliveries Forecasts for Key Market Segments - 2020-2039

Narrow Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jets

Freighters

Aircraft Deliveries Forecasts for Key Geographic Regions - 2020-2039

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Russia & CIS Region

Middle East

Africa





