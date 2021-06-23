Global Lateral Flow Assays Market to Reach US$11.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lateral Flow Assays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097736/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027.Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lateral Flow Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Lateral Flow Assays market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Lateral Flow Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$917 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$917 Million by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the
Pandemic
Impact of COVID-19 on Lateral Flow Assays Market
Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests
EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021
Lateral Flow Assay-based Tests Soar into Spotlight during
COVID-19 Pandemic
LFAS Arms Nations to Battle the Coronavirus
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Lateral Flow Technology
Lateral Flow Assays: An Introduction
Lateral Flow Assays: A Mighty, Paper-based Diagnostics Approach
Lateral Flow Assays Market Poised to Experience Uninterrupted
Flow Ahead
Clinical Testing Remains Primary Application Segment of Lateral
Flow Assays Market
Rising Incidence of Infectious Conditions Ignite Demand
LFA Overcomes Testing Barriers
The US Retains Leadership Tag in Global Lateral Flow Assays Market
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Market Outlook
Competitive Scenario
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive LFA Market
EXHIBIT 3: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in
Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
EXHIBIT 4: Global Malaria Case Incidence Rate (per 1,000
population) for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
EXHIBIT 5: Global TB Cases (In Millions) Reported to Have Been
Treated for the Years 2015-2019
Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted
Diseases Amplify Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
EXHIBIT 7: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by
Region for 2018
Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer
Disease
Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
Viral Hepatitis Testing Presents Opportunities for Lateral Flow
Assays Market
EXHIBIT 8: Hepatitis B prevalence Worldwide by Region
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 10: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the
Years 2020 & 2023
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 12: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Self-Diagnosis Emerges as a Notable Trend
New Approvals of Self-Test Devices to Give a Boost to the Market
Lateral Flow Assays Hold Rosy Outlook with Emerging
Applications Areas
LFAs Gains Foothold in Multiplexing
Multiplexed Point-Of-Care Testing
Remote Healthcare Benefits Lateral Flow Assays Market
Lateral Flow Assays to Become Landmark Approach in Precision
Diagnostics
Lateral Flow Assays & Precision Diagnostics
Digitalization of Lateral Flows to Support Healthcare
Digitalized Lateral Flow Assays: An Exciting Platform to Change
Data-Driven Healthcare Domain
Lateral Flow Assays Emerge as Integral Components of Food
Safety & Environmental Testing
Novel Lateral Flow Assay Marks Shift from Reactive to Proactive
Food Safety Testing Approach
Technological Advancements Remain Crucial to Future Growth
Researchers Develop Novel Technique to Significantly Increase
Accuracy of Lateral Flow Tests
Smartphone-based Fully-Quantitative Lateral Flow Assay Analyzer
for Reliable & Quick Diagnosis
Innovative Lateral Flow Immunoassays Find Increasing Role in
Detection of Dengue & Zika Virus
Abingdon Health Introduced ADxLR5® Developer for Assay Development
Rapid Tests Connectivity with Wireless Data Platforms
Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments Presents Lucrative
Opportunities for Handheld Lateral Flow Assay Readers
Low Accuracy Remains a Major Restraint
Limited Reimbursement & Raw Material Supply Issues as Key
Challenges
