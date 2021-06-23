Global Lateral Flow Assays Market to Reach US$11.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lateral Flow Assays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097736/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027.Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lateral Flow Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Lateral Flow Assays market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Lateral Flow Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$917 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$917 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)



Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Qiagen NV

Quidel Corporation

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the

Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on Lateral Flow Assays Market

Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021

Lateral Flow Assay-based Tests Soar into Spotlight during

COVID-19 Pandemic

LFAS Arms Nations to Battle the Coronavirus

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Lateral Flow Technology

Lateral Flow Assays: An Introduction

Lateral Flow Assays: A Mighty, Paper-based Diagnostics Approach

Lateral Flow Assays Market Poised to Experience Uninterrupted

Flow Ahead

Clinical Testing Remains Primary Application Segment of Lateral

Flow Assays Market

Rising Incidence of Infectious Conditions Ignite Demand

LFA Overcomes Testing Barriers

The US Retains Leadership Tag in Global Lateral Flow Assays Market

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Market Outlook

Competitive Scenario

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive LFA Market

EXHIBIT 3: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in

Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

EXHIBIT 4: Global Malaria Case Incidence Rate (per 1,000

population) for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018

EXHIBIT 5: Global TB Cases (In Millions) Reported to Have Been

Treated for the Years 2015-2019

Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted

Diseases Amplify Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by

Region for 2018

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer

Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Viral Hepatitis Testing Presents Opportunities for Lateral Flow

Assays Market

EXHIBIT 8: Hepatitis B prevalence Worldwide by Region

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment

EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 10: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the

Years 2020 & 2023

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 12: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Self-Diagnosis Emerges as a Notable Trend

New Approvals of Self-Test Devices to Give a Boost to the Market

Lateral Flow Assays Hold Rosy Outlook with Emerging

Applications Areas

LFAs Gains Foothold in Multiplexing

Multiplexed Point-Of-Care Testing

Remote Healthcare Benefits Lateral Flow Assays Market

Lateral Flow Assays to Become Landmark Approach in Precision

Diagnostics

Lateral Flow Assays & Precision Diagnostics

Digitalization of Lateral Flows to Support Healthcare

Digitalized Lateral Flow Assays: An Exciting Platform to Change

Data-Driven Healthcare Domain

Lateral Flow Assays Emerge as Integral Components of Food

Safety & Environmental Testing

Novel Lateral Flow Assay Marks Shift from Reactive to Proactive

Food Safety Testing Approach

Technological Advancements Remain Crucial to Future Growth

Researchers Develop Novel Technique to Significantly Increase

Accuracy of Lateral Flow Tests

Smartphone-based Fully-Quantitative Lateral Flow Assay Analyzer

for Reliable & Quick Diagnosis

Innovative Lateral Flow Immunoassays Find Increasing Role in

Detection of Dengue & Zika Virus

Abingdon Health Introduced ADxLR5® Developer for Assay Development

Rapid Tests Connectivity with Wireless Data Platforms

Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments Presents Lucrative

Opportunities for Handheld Lateral Flow Assay Readers

Low Accuracy Remains a Major Restraint

Limited Reimbursement & Raw Material Supply Issues as Key

Challenges



About Reportlinker

