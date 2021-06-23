Global Social Media Analytics Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Social Media Analytics Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Global Social Media Analytics Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)", provides an in depth analysis of the global social media analytics market by value, by region.

Social media analytics is the procedure to track, gather and analyze data from social media platforms. Social media analytics helps businesses to venture tactics and strategies, with the help of social media analytics tools to target the right audience, allowing to time and effort effective as well as efficient.



The global social media analytics market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.

The social media analytics market is expected to increase due to rising number of internet users, growing influence of social media, escalating data generation, growing digital advertisement spending, increased focus on targeted marketing and competitive intelligence, high rate of adoption in SMEs, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as, large number of victims of cyber crime, lack of standard measures for social media analytics, complexities in analytical workflow and harsh regulations, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global social media analytics market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global social media analytics market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the social media analytics market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hootsuite Inc. and Salesforce.com, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Social Media Analytics: An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Social Media Analytics

2.1.2 Key Metrics of Social Media Analytics

2.1.3 Objectives of Social Media Analytics

2.1.4 Capability Process of Effective Social Media Analytics

2.1.5 Types of Social Media Analytics

2.2 Social Media Analytics Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Social Media Analytics segmentation by Deployment Type

2.2.2 Social Media Analytics Segmentation by Application

2.2.3 Social Media Analytics Segmentation by End-Use Industry

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Social Media Analytics Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa)

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Social Media Analytics Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Social Media Analytics Market by Value

4.2 Europe Social Media Analytics Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Social Media Analytics Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Social Media Analytics Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East and Africa Social Media Analytics Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Social Media Market

5.1.2 Social Media Companies' Response Towards the Pandemic

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Social Media Analytics Market

5.1.4 Factors Influencing Social Media Analytics Market Due to COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rising Number of Internet Users

6.1.2 Growing Influence of Social Media

6.1.3 Escalating Data Generation

6.1.4 Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

6.1.5 Growing Digital Advertisement Spending

6.1.6 Increased Focus on Targeted marketing and Competitive Intelligence

6.1.7 High Rate of Adoption in SMEs

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Large Number of Victims of Cyber Crime

6.2.2 Lack of Standard Measures for Social Media Analytics

6.2.3 Complexities in Analytical Workflow and Harsh Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising Adoption of 5G Connections

6.3.2 Surge in Adoption of Cloud Computing

6.3.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Social Media Analytics Software

6.3.4 Growth in Data Analytic Services

6.3.5 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Social Media Analytics Players by Market Share

7.2.1 Global Social Media Analytics Players by Market Share

7.3 Global Social Media Analytics Market Players by Number of Companies using the Technology

7.4 Global Social Media Analytics Market Players by the Markets Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Salesforce.com, Inc.

8.2 IBM Corporation

8.3 Oracle Corporation

8.4 Hootsuite Inc.

