Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market to Reach US$42.6 Billion by the Year 2027

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Infotainment & Navigation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Information Display segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.6% share of the global Automotive Cockpit Electronics market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Automotive Cockpit Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027.



- Instrument Cluster Segment Corners a 20.8% Share in 2020



- In the global Instrument Cluster segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured)



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on the Automotive Industry

An Introduction to Automotive Electronics

Automotive Cockpit Electronics: Moving Automotive Space Forward

with Greater Safety & Driving Experience

Factors Favoring Adoption of Automotive Cockpit Electronics

Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Fastens Seat Belt

for a Long Journey

Salient Drivers Stoking Growth of Automotive Cockpit

Electronics Market

COVID-19 Potholes Give a Bumpy Ride to Automotive Cockpit

Electronics Market

Infotainment & Navigation Remains Principal Contributor to

Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market

EXHIBIT 2: World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by

Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument

Cluster, Telematics, HUD, and Other Products

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Zooms Ahead of North America in

Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market

EXHIBIT 3: World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 4: World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market:

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario: Vendor Focus on Product Innovation Heats

up Competition in Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements by Market Participants



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vehicle Electronification Trends Aid Cockpit Electronics Market

Sustain the Momentum

EXHIBIT 5: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of

Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 6: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) Per

Vehicle for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Robust Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)

for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Autonomous Vehicles: Another Growth Vertical for Cockpit

Electronics

EXHIBIT 8: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for

Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 9: Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology

Penetration Timeline

Connected Cars Solidify the Relevance of Integrated Cockpit

Electronics

EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000

Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Rising Interest in HUDs to Underpin Revenue Growth

Augmented Reality Enabled Futuristic HUDs Seek Role

Increasing Demand for On-Board Infotainment & Navigation

Systems Bodes Well

Modern Infotainment Systems Enable Differentiated In-Vehicle

Experience

Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel

Demand for Infotainment Systems

Advanced On-Board Infotainment Systems Make Their Way Into the

Market

Evolving Role of V2X to Further Enhance the Importance of

Cockpit Electronics

Cockpit Electronics Becomes Relevant in Electronic Toll Collection

Telematics: Key Cockpit System in Modern Automotive Vehicles

EXHIBIT 11: Global Automotive Telematics Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

ITS Spurs Demand for Embedded Telematics ECU

Smartphones Incorporate Additional Convenience in Cockpit

Electronic Systems

Smartphone Apps Improve Usability of Cockpit Systems

5G Cellular Connectivity to Widen Addressable Market for

Cockpit Electronics

New Generation Software Tools Widen Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 12: Global Automotive Infotainment System Sales by

Operating System (in 000 Units) for the Years 2013, 2017 and

2022

EXHIBIT 13: Global % Breakdown of Number of Cars Running on

Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for the years 2017 and

2022

Advancements in Semiconductor Technology Rev Up Market

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 14: Global Automotive Semiconductor Market (In US$

Million) by Application Area for the Years 2017, 2022 and 2025

Evolution in HMI Technology Instigates Amendments to Cockpit

Electronics Design

EXHIBIT 15: Global Market for HMI Solutions (In US$ Million) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Instrument Panels and Control Panels Witness Design Enhancements



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 45

