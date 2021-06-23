Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market to Reach US$42.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097713/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Infotainment & Navigation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Information Display segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.6% share of the global Automotive Cockpit Electronics market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Automotive Cockpit Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027.
- Instrument Cluster Segment Corners a 20.8% Share in 2020
- In the global Instrument Cluster segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured)
- Alpine Electronics, Inc.
- Clarion Co., Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- Garmin Ltd.
- HARMAN International
- Magneti Marelli SpA
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pioneer Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- TomTom International BV
- Visteon Corporation
- Yazaki Corporation
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of the Pandemic on the Automotive Industry
An Introduction to Automotive Electronics
Automotive Cockpit Electronics: Moving Automotive Space Forward
with Greater Safety & Driving Experience
Factors Favoring Adoption of Automotive Cockpit Electronics
Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Fastens Seat Belt
for a Long Journey
Salient Drivers Stoking Growth of Automotive Cockpit
Electronics Market
COVID-19 Potholes Give a Bumpy Ride to Automotive Cockpit
Electronics Market
Infotainment & Navigation Remains Principal Contributor to
Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market
EXHIBIT 2: World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by
Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD, and Other Products
Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Zooms Ahead of North America in
Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market
EXHIBIT 3: World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
EXHIBIT 4: World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market:
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027
Competitive Scenario: Vendor Focus on Product Innovation Heats
up Competition in Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations & Advancements by Market Participants
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vehicle Electronification Trends Aid Cockpit Electronics Market
Sustain the Momentum
EXHIBIT 5: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of
Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
EXHIBIT 6: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) Per
Vehicle for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Robust Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)
for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
Autonomous Vehicles: Another Growth Vertical for Cockpit
Electronics
EXHIBIT 8: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for
Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 9: Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology
Penetration Timeline
Connected Cars Solidify the Relevance of Integrated Cockpit
Electronics
EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000
Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Rising Interest in HUDs to Underpin Revenue Growth
Augmented Reality Enabled Futuristic HUDs Seek Role
Increasing Demand for On-Board Infotainment & Navigation
Systems Bodes Well
Modern Infotainment Systems Enable Differentiated In-Vehicle
Experience
Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel
Demand for Infotainment Systems
Advanced On-Board Infotainment Systems Make Their Way Into the
Market
Evolving Role of V2X to Further Enhance the Importance of
Cockpit Electronics
Cockpit Electronics Becomes Relevant in Electronic Toll Collection
Telematics: Key Cockpit System in Modern Automotive Vehicles
EXHIBIT 11: Global Automotive Telematics Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
ITS Spurs Demand for Embedded Telematics ECU
Smartphones Incorporate Additional Convenience in Cockpit
Electronic Systems
Smartphone Apps Improve Usability of Cockpit Systems
5G Cellular Connectivity to Widen Addressable Market for
Cockpit Electronics
New Generation Software Tools Widen Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 12: Global Automotive Infotainment System Sales by
Operating System (in 000 Units) for the Years 2013, 2017 and
2022
EXHIBIT 13: Global % Breakdown of Number of Cars Running on
Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for the years 2017 and
2022
Advancements in Semiconductor Technology Rev Up Market
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 14: Global Automotive Semiconductor Market (In US$
Million) by Application Area for the Years 2017, 2022 and 2025
Evolution in HMI Technology Instigates Amendments to Cockpit
Electronics Design
EXHIBIT 15: Global Market for HMI Solutions (In US$ Million) by
Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2022
Instrument Panels and Control Panels Witness Design Enhancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Infotainment &
Navigation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Infotainment & Navigation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Infotainment &
Navigation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Information
Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Information Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Information Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Instrument
Cluster by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Instrument Cluster by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Instrument Cluster by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Telematics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Telematics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Telematics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for HUD by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for HUD by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for HUD by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit Electronics
by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display,
Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment &
Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster,
Telematics, HUD and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display,
Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display,
Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 64: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment &
Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster,
Telematics, HUD and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display,
Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 67: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Middle East Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Middle East 12-Year Perspective for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display,
Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
AFRICA
Table 70: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Cockpit Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation,
Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Africa Historic Review for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Infotainment & Navigation, Information
Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Africa 12-Year Perspective for Automotive Cockpit
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument
Cluster, Telematics, HUD and Other Products for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
