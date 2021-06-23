Global Generic Drugs Market to Reach US$536.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Generic Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041415/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$536.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.Small-Molecule Generics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$325.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biosimilars segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.7% share of the global Generic Drugs market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Generic Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$97.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$97.6 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)



Fresenius Kabi AG

Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

EXHIBIT 2: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by

the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 3: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Impact of COVID-19 Crisis on Generic Drugs Market

Demand for Generic Pain Killers Rises

A Prelude to Generic Drugs

Generic Drugs Market Set for a Rapid Growth

US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

India- A Significant Market

Market Restraints

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Patent Expiries Set to Widen the Addressable Market for Generic

Drugs

EXHIBIT 4: Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2021

EXHIBIT 6: Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2022

Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs in the US: 2020-2022

Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Demand for

Generic Drugs

Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Generics

Small Molecule Generics Represent the Dominant Segment

Increasing Demand for Biosimilars, Driven by Patent Expiry of

Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and

Europe

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals &

Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with

Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of February 2021)

Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of January 2021)

Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Generic Drugs

EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Aging Population to Propel the Demand for Generic Drugs

EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for

Generic Drugs

EXHIBIT 9: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 and 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 12: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Small-Molecule

Generics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Small-Molecule Generics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Small-Molecule Generics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Biosimilars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Biosimilars by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Central Nervous

System (CNS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Central Nervous System

(CNS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Central Nervous System

(CNS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Dermatology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dermatology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dermatology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Respiratory by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Respiratory by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Respiratory by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Therapeutic

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Therapeutic

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Therapeutic

Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics

and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Therapeutic

Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS),

Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule

Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics

and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics

and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule

Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule

Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs

by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule

Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs

by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics

and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics

and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Therapeutic

Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS),

Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics

and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule

Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous

System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other

Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by

Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,

Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Generic

Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Generic Drugs by

Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Generic

Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central

Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and

Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review f

