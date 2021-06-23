Global COVID-19 Pipeline Insight Report 2021: Comprehensive Insights About 150+ Companies and 200+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "COVID-19 - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in COVID-19 pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence COVID-19 R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for COVID-19.
COVID-19 Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the COVID-19 report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
COVID-19 Emerging Drugs
Sotrovimab: Vir Biotechnology/ GlaxoSmithKline
VIR-7831 is a monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated the ability to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 live virus in vitro. The antibody binds to an epitope on SARS-CoV-2 that is shared with SARS-CoV-1 (also known as SARS), indicating that the epitope is highly conserved, which may make it more difficult for escape mutants to develop. VIR-7831 has been engineered to enhance bioavailability and have an extended half-life.
It is being developed by Vir Biotechnology in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. In May, 2021, The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) has issued a positive scientific opinion for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's sotrovimab (VIR-7831) as early Covid-19 treatment.
VERU111: Veru Inc.
Sabizabulin, an oral, first-in-class alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor/cytoskeleton disruptor small molecule, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Sabizabulin may have dual drug action as a broad antiviral agent and anti-inflammatory agent against COVID-19 infection. It is currently in Phase III stage of development and is being developed by Veru Inc.
COVID-19: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different COVID-19 drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players working on COVID-19
There are approx. 150+ key companies which are developing the COVID-19. The companies which have their COVID-19 drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, Vir Biotechnology/ GlaxoSmithKline.
Phase
- Late-stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Key Questions Answered
Current Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing COVID-19 drugs?
- How many COVID-19 drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for COVID-19?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the COVID-19 therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for COVID-19 and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Vir Biotechnology/ GlaxoSmithKline
- Can-Fite Biopharma
- AbbVie
- Novartis
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- Molecular Partners
- Veru Inc.
- PTC Therapeutics
- RedHill Biopharma
- SAb Biotherapeutics
- Adagio Therapeutics
- Valneva
- Novavax
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- VBI Vaccines
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals
- Translate Bio
- Evelo Biosciences
- Cocrystal Pharma
- Icosavax
- Atea Pharmaceuticals
- NovaLead
Key Products
- Sotrovimab
- CF-101
- ABBV-47D11
- MAS-825
- TNX 1800
- MP-0420
- MP0423
- VERU-111
- PTC-299
- RHB-107
- SAB-185
- ADG20
- VLA2001
- NVX-CoV2373
- INO-4800
- VBI-2902
- Fostamatinib
- MRT5500
- EDP-1815
- CDI-45205
- IVX-411
- AT-527
- NLP21
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
COVID-19: Overview
- Structure
- Mechanism of Action
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
COVID-19- Analytical Perspective
In-depth Commercial Assessment
- COVID-19 companies' collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
COVID-19 Collaboration Deals
- Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
- Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
VERU-111: Veru Inc.
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
CF-101: Can-Fite Biopharma
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
ABBV-47D11: AbbVie
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
TNX-1800: Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
COVID-19 Key Companies
COVID-19 Key Products
COVID-19- Unmet Needs
COVID-19- Market Drivers and Barriers
COVID-19- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
COVID-19 Analyst Views
COVID-19 Key Companies
Appendix
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hantm9