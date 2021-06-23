Global COVID-19 Pipeline Insight Report 2021: Comprehensive Insights About 150+ Companies and 200+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "COVID-19 - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in COVID-19 pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence COVID-19 R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the COVID-19 report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

COVID-19 Emerging Drugs

Sotrovimab: Vir Biotechnology/ GlaxoSmithKline

VIR-7831 is a monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated the ability to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 live virus in vitro. The antibody binds to an epitope on SARS-CoV-2 that is shared with SARS-CoV-1 (also known as SARS), indicating that the epitope is highly conserved, which may make it more difficult for escape mutants to develop. VIR-7831 has been engineered to enhance bioavailability and have an extended half-life.

It is being developed by Vir Biotechnology in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. In May, 2021, The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) has issued a positive scientific opinion for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's sotrovimab (VIR-7831) as early Covid-19 treatment.

VERU111: Veru Inc.

Sabizabulin, an oral, first-in-class alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor/cytoskeleton disruptor small molecule, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Sabizabulin may have dual drug action as a broad antiviral agent and anti-inflammatory agent against COVID-19 infection. It is currently in Phase III stage of development and is being developed by Veru Inc.

COVID-19: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different COVID-19 drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players working on COVID-19

There are approx. 150+ key companies which are developing the COVID-19. The companies which have their COVID-19 drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, Vir Biotechnology/ GlaxoSmithKline.

Phase

  • Late-stage products (Phase III)
  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)
  • Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of
  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates
  • Route of Administration

Key Questions Answered

Current Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

  • How many companies are developing COVID-19 drugs?
  • How many COVID-19 drugs are developed by each company?
  • How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for COVID-19?
  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the COVID-19 therapeutics?
  • What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
  • What are the clinical studies going on for COVID-19 and their status?
  • What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

  • Vir Biotechnology/ GlaxoSmithKline
  • Can-Fite Biopharma
  • AbbVie
  • Novartis
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals
  • Molecular Partners
  • Veru Inc.
  • PTC Therapeutics
  • RedHill Biopharma
  • SAb Biotherapeutics
  • Adagio Therapeutics
  • Valneva
  • Novavax
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals
  • VBI Vaccines
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals
  • Translate Bio
  • Evelo Biosciences
  • Cocrystal Pharma
  • Icosavax
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals
  • NovaLead

Key Products

  • Sotrovimab
  • CF-101
  • ABBV-47D11
  • MAS-825
  • TNX 1800
  • MP-0420
  • MP0423
  • VERU-111
  • PTC-299
  • RHB-107
  • SAB-185
  • ADG20
  • VLA2001
  • NVX-CoV2373
  • INO-4800
  • VBI-2902
  • Fostamatinib
  • MRT5500
  • EDP-1815
  • CDI-45205
  • IVX-411
  • AT-527
  • NLP21

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

COVID-19: Overview

  • Structure
  • Mechanism of Action

Pipeline Therapeutics

  • Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Product Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Product Type
  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

COVID-19- Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment

  • COVID-19 companies' collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

COVID-19 Collaboration Deals

  • Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
  • Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

  • Comparative Analysis

VERU-111: Veru Inc.

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

  • Comparative Analysis

CF-101: Can-Fite Biopharma

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

  • Comparative Analysis

ABBV-47D11: AbbVie

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

  • Comparative Analysis

TNX-1800: Tonix Pharmaceuticals

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

  • Comparative Analysis

COVID-19 Key Companies

COVID-19 Key Products

COVID-19- Unmet Needs

COVID-19- Market Drivers and Barriers

COVID-19- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

COVID-19 Analyst Views

COVID-19 Key Companies

Appendix

