Global COVID-19 Pipeline Insight Report 2021: Comprehensive Insights About 150+ Companies and 200+ Pipeline Drugs

This "COVID-19 - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in COVID-19 pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence COVID-19 R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for COVID-19.



This segment of the COVID-19 report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Sotrovimab: Vir Biotechnology/ GlaxoSmithKline



VIR-7831 is a monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated the ability to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 live virus in vitro. The antibody binds to an epitope on SARS-CoV-2 that is shared with SARS-CoV-1 (also known as SARS), indicating that the epitope is highly conserved, which may make it more difficult for escape mutants to develop. VIR-7831 has been engineered to enhance bioavailability and have an extended half-life.



It is being developed by Vir Biotechnology in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. In May, 2021, The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) has issued a positive scientific opinion for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's sotrovimab (VIR-7831) as early Covid-19 treatment.



VERU111: Veru Inc.



Sabizabulin, an oral, first-in-class alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor/cytoskeleton disruptor small molecule, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Sabizabulin may have dual drug action as a broad antiviral agent and anti-inflammatory agent against COVID-19 infection. It is currently in Phase III stage of development and is being developed by Veru Inc.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different COVID-19 drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 150+ key companies which are developing the COVID-19. The companies which have their COVID-19 drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, Vir Biotechnology/ GlaxoSmithKline.



