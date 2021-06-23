Global Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shower Heads and Shower Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961370/?utm_source=GNW

Shower panels (sometimes called shower towers) are multi-outlet showers combining showerheads, hand sprays, adjustable massage nozzles, and body jets, in one complete unit. The demand for bath fittings and accessories will continue to grow at robust rate propelled by rising urbanization, increase in disposable income, improving awareness, growth in real estate sector, and growth in hospitality. While the trend in decorative bath fittings is towards a sleek and simple look, increasing number of consumers are opting for decorative bath hardware in order to add personality and sophistication to their bathrooms. Noteworthy factors influencing the trends in bathroom hardware industry include open floor plans, ergonomic issues, new technology, streamlined design trends, and consumer demands for ease of use. The shower heads & panels market is reported to benefit from increasing homeowner spending on bathroom and kitchen remodeling projects. The trend can be credited to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on homeowners` mindsets. An increasing number of homeowners are activity engaging in remodeling projects, citing various reasons like better functionality and new look.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shower Heads and Shower Panels estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Shower Heads, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Shower Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $489.9 Million by 2026



- The Shower Heads and Shower Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$489.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Sales in developed markets is primarily driven by higher pricing and more sophisticated product assortments. Improving income levels and change in lifestyle prove to be key factors driving the demand for shower heads and shower panel in developing nations. Improvements in water systems in rural areas will further drive demand for shower products, primarily in entry-level product category.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Hits Construction Sector

EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 through 2021

Home Remodeling Projects Support Growth amid the Pandemic

Kitchen & Bath Industry Exudes Encouraging Signs of Recovery

after Dismal Q1 Sales

EXHIBIT 3: Factors Impacting Kitchen & Bath Design Business

During COVID-19 Pandemic: 2020

Shower Heads and Shower Panels: A Preface

Regional and Cultural Preferences Have a Strong Bearing

Evolution of Showers

Types of Showers

Shower Heads and Types

Water Flow Patterns

Shower Panels

Sustainability and Water Efficiency: A Prime Benefit

Encouraging Growth

Outlook

Emerging Markets: Major Centers for Growth

Residential Sector Holds Strong Potential

Factors Impacting Growth

Growing Popularity of Showering Over Traditional Bath

Economic Volatility and Construction Sector Dynamics

Product Innovations and Manufacturing Trends

New Constructions Offer Significant Opportunities

Demand Cyclicality

Building Renovations & Remodeling Spur Demand

EXHIBIT 4: Growth Drivers for Bathing and Shower Products

Market: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

EXHIBIT 5: Growth Dampeners for Bathing and Shower Products

Market: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

EXHIBIT 6: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Water Conservation Drives a Changing Product Mix

EXHIBIT 7: Residential End-Uses of Water in the US

Consumer Desire for Ultimate Showering Experience Give Way to

Contemporary Showerheads with Novel Designs

Smart Homes Drive Demand for Smart Plumbing Products

EXHIBIT 8: Global Smart Homes Market in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2023

EXHIBIT 9: Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years

2020 and 2022

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide, Estimates and

Forecasts in Millions: 2018-2025

Smart Showers Bring in a Transformational Phase in Shower Industry

Double Showers with Integrated Smart Technology Gets Popular

Innovative Panels and Attractive Designs Elevate Showering

Experience

Luxury: The New Buzzword in Shower Experience

Showerheads Widen Product Assortment

Contemporary Showerheads with Extra Features

Changing Demographic and Lifestyle Redefine Bathroom Fixtures

market

Bathroom Upgrades Drive Sales

Increasing Number of Homes with Multiple Bathrooms Elevate

Opportunities

Demanding Consumer Requirements Lead to Deeper Product

Segmentation

Shower Panels Meeting Specific Needs Gain Interest

Quality Scores over Aesthetics for Shower Heads

EXHIBIT 11: Factors Shaping Consumer?s Choice: Rating on a

Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)

Premium Products Garner Increased Demand

New Building Codes Offer Impetus to Growth

Online Marketplace: Drives Sales

EXHIBIT 12: Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market by

Distribution Channel, Online and Offline: 2020

Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects

Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries

EXHIBIT 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 14: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Standards of Living



and Shower Panels by Application - Household and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Shower Heads and

Shower Panels by Application - Hous

