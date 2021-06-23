Global Road Marking Materials Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Road Marking Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959911/?utm_source=GNW
The market is set to gain from increasing focus on road safety and introduction of new standards and guidelines by countries. Growth in the market is propelled by increasing population, rapid urbanization, and enhanced quality of life. The market is also expected to receive a push from ongoing efforts by governments to form comprehensive policies to maintain road markings and reduce the number of accidents. Regulators and concerned authorities in the Europe, for instance have approved wet-night visible materials under the A556 section for reducing risk of road accidents.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Road Marking Materials estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Paint-based Markings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Performance-Based Markings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.4% share of the global Road Marking Materials market. Paints are used for markings on public streets and private spaces. These materials are offered in various color options that symbolize a specific function. Performance-based markings comprise thermoplastics and cold plastics. Cold plastic tapes are widely used for marking stop bars, crosswalks and traffic guidance like turn lanes, train crossings, HOV lanes, taxi lanes, pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, and bus lanes. Thermoplastic materials are exhibiting strong gains owing to their performance-related benefits including enhanced retro-reflectivity and durability as well as VOC-free nature.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
- The Road Marking Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.85% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. North America and Europe lead the market owing to the large and established road networks in these regions. Moreover, high vehicular density, and stringent road safety norms necessitate the use of advanced materials and also regular maintenance in these regions, leading to higher demand. Emerging markets in Asia such as China and India are expected to offer robust growth opportunities owing to the huge infrastructure investments in these markets. In addition, both China and India are aggressively expanding their air travel network through upgrades to existing facilities or building greenfield airports, driving demand for road marking materials.
Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured)
- 3M Company
- A.M.P.E.R.E. SYSTEM
- Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited
- Automark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd
- Aximum S.A
- Basler Lacke AG
- Crown Technology, LLC
- Geveko Markings
- Hitex International Group
- JS CHEM CORPORATION
- Kataline Group
- Kelly Bros
- Kestrel Thermoplastic Limited
- Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt Ltd
- Ozark Materials LLC
- Reda National Co.
- Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. KG
- Sealmaster
- SWARCO AG
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020, 2021, & 2022
Funding Shortage Due to COVID-19 Thwarts Efforts to Expedite
Road Construction Projects
Going Forwards .
US: Demand for Significant Infrastructure Outlays from New
Administration
Extension to FAST Act as Temporary Relief
Going Beyond Quick Fixes
Mechanisms to Aid Infrastructure Upgrades
Impact of Impending Sustainability Reforms & Other Initiatives
Road Surface Markings: Guiding Pedestrians & Drivers for Smooth
Traffic Flow
Types of Road Marking Materials
Paint-based Markings
Performance-based Markings
Global Market Outlook
China Bets on Infrastructure Overhaul to Revive Domestic
Economy, Driving Market Opportunities
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road
Safety Measures Drive the Demand for Road Markings
EXHIBIT 2: Global Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Registered by
High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
EXHIBIT 3: Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by
High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
EXHIBIT 4: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide
by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
EXHIBIT 5: Road Fatality Statistics in Select Countries: 2017
Road Marking Industry Leaps Forward with Inflow of Innovative
Technologies
Laser Markings Technology
Tactile Black Markings across the Middle Line of the Road to
Ensure Traffic Safety
Opportunities & Challenges with New Liquid Traffic Marking Paints
Primary Factors Impeding Adoption of Innovative Solutions
Thermoplastic Coatings Ride High on Diverse Applications &
Compelling Advantages
Growing Use of High-Quality Materials to Improve Mobility and
Road Safety
Regulations Cripple Momentum in Solvent-Based Road Markings
Segment
With Cycling Growing in Popularity Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak,
Need for Separate Cycling Lanes to Spur Opportunity for Road
Marking Materials
EXHIBIT 6: Cycling as % of Journeys by Top Cities for 2019
EXHIBIT 7: European Funding for Cycling (Euro per Person)
during COVID-19: January-September 2020
Growing Emphasis on Lane Departure Warning Widens the Role of
Road Markings
Autonomous Vehicles Elevate the Importance of Road Marking
Anti-Skid Markings Act as Warning to Road Users
Road Maintenance and Replacement of Old Markings Create Demand
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual
Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)
Aging Drivers Drive Need for Proper Maintenance and Improved
Road Markings
EXHIBIT 9: Comparison of Older and Younger Drivers in Terms of
Risk, and Fragility Relative to Adult Drivers
EXHIBIT 10: Relative Probability of Fatal Injury in Elder
Drivers by Age Compared to Adult Drivers (in %)
Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence the Market
EXHIBIT 11: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$
Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
EXHIBIT 12: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected
Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over
the Period 2016-2040
Emphasis on Road Network Expansion to Boost Demand
Urbanization and Ensuing Need for Public Infrastructure to
Drive Demand for Road Marking Materials
EXHIBIT 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 14: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Airport Marking Provides an Essential Visual Aid to the Air
Traffic
Impact of COVID-19 on Airlines and Airports
EXHIBIT 15: Global Airlines & Airports Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 16: Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$
Billion)
EXHIBIT 17: Global Announced Airport Infrastructure Projects
Value in US$ Billion by Region
Parking Lot Marking Gains Traction in Malls, Commercial
Buildings & Large Residential Complexes
Growing Emphasis on Workplace Safety in Factory Environments
Bodes Well for Factory Markings
EXHIBIT 18: Steady Rise in Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries
Augments Demand for Low-Cost Safety Solutions such as Factory
Markings: Total Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries (In 1,
000s) in the US for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
