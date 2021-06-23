Learning Care Group Acquires Prestige Preschool Academy

NOVI, Mich., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group, Inc. today announced its acquisition of Prestige Preschool Academy, 23 preschools serving families in California, Colorado, Minnesota, and Virginia. Learning Care Group is the second-largest for-profit early education and childcare provider in North America.

“With its emphasis on supporting whole child development through high-quality care in a safe, engaging learning environment, Prestige Preschool Academy is a natural fit for Learning Care Group,” noted Mark Bierley, CEO at Learning Care Group. “We look forward to inspiring young learners at these locations for many years to come.”

At Prestige Preschool Academy, skilled and dedicated teachers provide exceptional care, fostering each child’s physical, intellectual, social, and emotional development in a fun, child-centric learning environment. The educational experience is designed to enhance children’s natural curiosity about the world around them and to give them the tools to succeed. Through guided instruction and imaginative play, children make daily discoveries, master new skills, test their own abilities, and build confidence. Schools serve children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.

“It’s been an honor to serve families in our school communities by offering the finest care and early education,” said Steven Bush, founder and former President of Prestige Preschool Academy. “I’m confident that under Learning Care Group’s leadership, these schools will continue to bring children joy while helping them to learn, thrive and achieve their full potential.”

As these schools join the Learning Care Group portfolio, which now includes nearly 1,000 locations, they will initially continue to operate as Prestige Preschool Academy facilities. Over the next year, they will transition to operating as Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy and The Children’s Courtyard schools.

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through ten unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates nearly 1,000 schools (corporate and franchise) across 38 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve approximately 150,000 children. Learning Care Group supports child development for infants to school-agers through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. It empowers children to be ready for school, instills a lifelong love of learning, and provides a foundation for the future. Learning Care Group also offers early education and child care programs for organizations, including onsite locations, as well as corporate partnerships and back-up care programs in its community-based schools. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

