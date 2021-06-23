Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957490/?utm_source=GNW
The rapid rise in the incidence of nerve injuries worldwide, increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders, especially in the expanding elderly population, and development of advanced technology-based nerve repair and regeneration products are fueling growth in the global market. The constant increase in incidence of nerve injuries is leading to high demand for nerve repair and regeneration products. The growing incidence of chronic nervous system disorders such as Parkinson`s and Alzheimer`s disease is also driving demand for nerve repair and regeneration procedures and devices. There is also increased funding for clinical trials aimed at development of effective and safe therapies for treatment of various neurological disorders. Initiatives such as stem cells in umbilical blood infusion for cerebral palsy; and the use of Polyethylene glycol (PEG) drug for promoting axonal fusion technique for repairing peripheral nerve injuries are favoring market growth.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period. Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biomaterials segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.8% share of the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices market. The neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices segment growth will be fueled by rising incidence of peripheral nerve injuries, development of technologically advanced products and favorable reimbursement scenario. Within the segment, internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices category is being driven due to the devices` ability to lower occurrence of post-surgical complications and reducing duration of hospitalization. Biomaterials segment is expected to witness high growth, driven by broadening application range, increased availability of government funding for innovations, and development of advanced products.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026
- The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.45% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Increasing incidence of neurological diseases and expanding geriatric population, increasing spending on healthcare sector, positive reimbursement framework and presence of several leading industry players are fueling growth in the North America region. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a robust pace, driven by sizeable patient pool, favorable healthcare initiatives and high unmet healthcare needs. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to gain from notable surge in aging population, increasing awareness regarding neurological disorders, and rising incidence of cancer and osteoporosis.
