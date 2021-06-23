Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Element, Application and Region

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Research Report by Element, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market size was estimated at USD 18.43 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 19.65 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.94% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 27.58 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Element, the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market was examined across Beams & Lintels, Blocks, Cladding Panels, Floor Elements, Roof Panels, and Wall Panels.

Based on End-user, the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market was examined across Commercial Buildings, Non-residential Building, and Residential Buildings.

Based on Application, the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market was examined across Bridge Sub-Structure, Concrete Pipes, Construction Material, Road Sub Bases, Roof Insulation, and Void Filling.

Based on Geography, the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, including ACICO, AERCON AAC, AKG Gazbeton, Bauroc AS, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell, Broco Industries, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., CSR Limited, Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Eco Green Products Pvt. Ltd., H+H International A/S, Isoltech SRL, Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Kipas A.S, KSCP, Magna Green Building Products, Masa GmbH, Mepcrete, Parin Beton Amood Company, Quinn Building Products, Shandong Tongde Building Materials Co., Ltd., Solbet Spolka Z O.O., Tarmac, Thomas Armstrong (Holdings) Ltd, Ual Industries Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., Wehrhahn Gmbh, and Xella International Gmbh.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Application Outlook

3.4. Element Outlook

3.5. End-user Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. High-volume investments in the construction sector

5.1.1.2. Demand for lightweight construction materials

5.1.1.3. Rising need for better safety and lower energy cost

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited load-bearing capacity

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rise in number of large-scale construction projects in developing nations

5.1.3.2. Growing emphasis on soundproof and sustainable buildings

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Cracks issues with AAC

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, by Element

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Beams & Lintels

6.3. Blocks

6.4. Cladding Panels

6.5. Floor Elements

6.6. Roof Panels

6.7. Wall Panels



7. Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial Buildings

7.3. Non-residential Building

7.4. Residential Buildings



8. Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bridge Sub-Structure

8.3. Concrete Pipes

8.4. Construction Material

8.5. Road Sub Bases

8.6. Roof Insulation

8.7. Void Filling



9. Americas Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States

9.6.1. California

9.6.2. Florida

9.6.3. Illinois

9.6.4. New York

9.6.5. Ohio

9.6.6. Pennsylvania

9.6.7. Texas



10. Asia-Pacific Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. China

10.3. India

10.4. Indonesia

10.5. Japan

10.6. Malaysia

10.7. Philippines

10.8. South Korea

10.9. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ACICO

13.2. AERCON AAC

13.3. AKG Gazbeton

13.4. Bauroc AS

13.5. Biltech Building Elements Limited

13.6. Brickwell

13.7. Broco Industries

13.8. Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

13.9. CSR Limited

13.10. Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd.

13.11. Eco Green Products Pvt. Ltd.

13.12. H+H International A/S

13.13. Isoltech SRL

13.14. Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

13.15. Kipas A.S

13.16. KSCP

13.17. Magna Green Building Products

13.18. Masa GmbH

13.19. Mepcrete

13.20. Parin Beton Amood Company

13.21. Quinn Building Products

13.22. Shandong Tongde Building Materials Co., Ltd.

13.23. Solbet Spolka Z O.O.

13.24. Tarmac

13.25. Thomas Armstrong (Holdings) Ltd

13.26. Ual Industries Ltd.

13.27. Ultratech Cement Ltd.

13.28. Wehrhahn Gmbh

13.29. Xella International Gmbh



14. Appendix

