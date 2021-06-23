Global Home Health Hubs Market to Reach US$3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Health Hubs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956971/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Standalone Hub, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.9% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Hub segment is readjusted to a revised 39.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Home Health Hubs market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 49.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 42.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Home Health Hubs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$176.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 49.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$285.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 42.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.3% and 34.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$285.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Services Segment Corners a 35.5% Share in 2020
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 35.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$107.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$914 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$212.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 30.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)
- AMC Health
- Cambridge Consultants
- Capsule Technologies, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- eDevice
- Encompass Health Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ideal Life, Inc.
- Inhealthcare
- Lamprey Networks
- MedM, Inc.
- MyVitalz™, LLC
- Philips Healthcare
- Resideo Life Care Solutions
- Vivify Health, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956971/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Home Health Hub
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by
the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 2: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global
Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led
Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &
Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Engagement
With Healthcare Technologies & Services
Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies &
Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis
EXHIBIT 3: Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New
Grounds Post Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health:
( In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Homes Become Wellness Centres
Impact of COVID-19 on Home Health Hub
Shift Driven by New Care Settings
Shift Driven by Advanced Technology
Shift to Evolve New Hospital Settings
The Journey from Smart Home to Home Health Hub
Smart Displays for Tracking Sleep
Home Health Hub: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 4: World Home Health Hub Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years
2021 & 2027
EXHIBIT 5: World Home Health Hub Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
USA, Latin America, Canada, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and
Japan
Standalone Hubs Constitutes the Largest Product Segment
EXHIBIT 6: Global Home Health Hub Market Share Breakdown by
Product & Service: 2021 Vs. 2027
Bright Prospects Ahead for Mobile Hubs
EXHIBIT 7: Wearable & Mobile Home Health App Downloads by
Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2021
EXHIBIT 8: Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total
Population) by Select Countries for the Year 2020
High-Acuity Patient Monitoring Steers Home Health Hub Deployments
Hospitals: Largest End-Use Market
GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK
Healthcare Hubs in the Post-Covid Era
Shifting Care into Homes Results in Better Symptom Improvement
for COVID-19 Patients
Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Challenges for Home Healthcare Workers
Telehealth Holds Potential to Offer Significant Benefits
Teleworking Spurs Home Fitness Trend
Recent Market Activity
Recent Initiatives in the Home Health Hub Market Space
2021: Google Adds Sleep Tracking Feature to Nest Hub
2020: Elsevier Introduces Covid-19 Healthcare Hub
2020: Omcare® Launches Home Health Hub
2021: Home Health Hub of CVS Health
2018: The Durham College AI Hub Partners with iCare Home Health
for Advancing Home Care
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Home Health Hubs and Smart Homes Facilitate Continued Care Co-
ordination between Primary Healthcare Systems and ACSs (2020)
Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market
Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Remote Patient Monitoring
EXHIBIT 9: World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices
(in Million) for Years 2018, 2020, and 2022
Remote Patient Monitoring Seeks Role in Healthcare Big Data
Programs
Patient Non-Adherence to Prescribed Medication Promotes Market
Growth
Shortage of Healthcare Professionals & Need to Reduce
Healthcare Costs Puts Spotlight on Home Health Hubs
Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based
Opportunities
Advent of Sophisticated Healthcare IT Tools Pave Way for Wider Use
Growing Lenience towards Value-Based, Patient-Centric Care and
Outcomes Augurs Well
High Tech Sensors & Wearable Med Tech Innovations Amplify
Capabilities of Home Health Hub
Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to
Home Health Hub Solutions
Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the
Addressable Opportunity for Home Health Hub Products &
Services
EXHIBIT 10: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million)
Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients
Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to
Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case
EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Expanding Middle Class Population Supports Growth in Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Internet Connectivity and Expanding Penetration Rate Influences
Demand for Home Health Hubs
EXHIBIT 13: Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet:
2018 Vs 2009
Issues & Challenges
Security & Privacy Concerns
Lack of Awareness & Availability
Reimbursement Issues in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone Hub by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Standalone Hub by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Hub by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Hub by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium-Acuity
Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Payers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Payers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care
Agencies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Home Care Agencies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Nursing Homes &
Assisted Living Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Nursing Homes & Assisted
Living Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Major Market for Home Health Hub Solutions
Market Analytics
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Rapidly Growing Market for Home Health Hub Solutions
Market Analytics
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Europe
Market Analytics
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Health
Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Health
Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity
Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Health
Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and
Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Product &
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals, Payers,
Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 81: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 87: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,
Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health
Hubs by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health
Hubs by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956971/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________