Global Home Health Hubs Market to Reach US$3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Health Hubs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956971/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Standalone Hub, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.9% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Hub segment is readjusted to a revised 39.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Home Health Hubs market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 49.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 42.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Home Health Hubs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$176.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 49.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$285.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 42.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.3% and 34.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$285.9 Million by the year 2027.



- Services Segment Corners a 35.5% Share in 2020



- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 35.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$107.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$914 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$212.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 30.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)



AMC Health

Cambridge Consultants

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

eDevice

Encompass Health Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ideal Life, Inc.

Inhealthcare

Lamprey Networks

MedM, Inc.

MyVitalz™, LLC

Philips Healthcare

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Vivify Health, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956971/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Home Health Hub

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by

the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 2: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Engagement

With Healthcare Technologies & Services

Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies &

Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis

EXHIBIT 3: Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New

Grounds Post Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health:

( In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Homes Become Wellness Centres

Impact of COVID-19 on Home Health Hub

Shift Driven by New Care Settings

Shift Driven by Advanced Technology

Shift to Evolve New Hospital Settings

The Journey from Smart Home to Home Health Hub

Smart Displays for Tracking Sleep

Home Health Hub: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 4: World Home Health Hub Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years

2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 5: World Home Health Hub Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

USA, Latin America, Canada, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and

Japan

Standalone Hubs Constitutes the Largest Product Segment

EXHIBIT 6: Global Home Health Hub Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2021 Vs. 2027

Bright Prospects Ahead for Mobile Hubs

EXHIBIT 7: Wearable & Mobile Home Health App Downloads by

Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2021

EXHIBIT 8: Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total

Population) by Select Countries for the Year 2020

High-Acuity Patient Monitoring Steers Home Health Hub Deployments

Hospitals: Largest End-Use Market

GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK

Healthcare Hubs in the Post-Covid Era

Shifting Care into Homes Results in Better Symptom Improvement

for COVID-19 Patients

Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Challenges for Home Healthcare Workers

Telehealth Holds Potential to Offer Significant Benefits

Teleworking Spurs Home Fitness Trend

Recent Market Activity

Recent Initiatives in the Home Health Hub Market Space

2021: Google Adds Sleep Tracking Feature to Nest Hub

2020: Elsevier Introduces Covid-19 Healthcare Hub

2020: Omcare® Launches Home Health Hub

2021: Home Health Hub of CVS Health

2018: The Durham College AI Hub Partners with iCare Home Health

for Advancing Home Care



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Home Health Hubs and Smart Homes Facilitate Continued Care Co-

ordination between Primary Healthcare Systems and ACSs (2020)

Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market

Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Remote Patient Monitoring

EXHIBIT 9: World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices

(in Million) for Years 2018, 2020, and 2022

Remote Patient Monitoring Seeks Role in Healthcare Big Data

Programs

Patient Non-Adherence to Prescribed Medication Promotes Market

Growth

Shortage of Healthcare Professionals & Need to Reduce

Healthcare Costs Puts Spotlight on Home Health Hubs

Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based

Opportunities

Advent of Sophisticated Healthcare IT Tools Pave Way for Wider Use

Growing Lenience towards Value-Based, Patient-Centric Care and

Outcomes Augurs Well

High Tech Sensors & Wearable Med Tech Innovations Amplify

Capabilities of Home Health Hub

Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to

Home Health Hub Solutions

Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the

Addressable Opportunity for Home Health Hub Products &

Services

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million)

Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients

Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to

Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case

EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Expanding Middle Class Population Supports Growth in Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Internet Connectivity and Expanding Penetration Rate Influences

Demand for Home Health Hubs

EXHIBIT 13: Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet:

2018 Vs 2009

Issues & Challenges

Security & Privacy Concerns

Lack of Awareness & Availability

Reimbursement Issues in the US



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone Hub by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Standalone Hub by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Hub by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Hub by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for High-Acuity

Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for High-Acuity Patient

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium-Acuity

Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Low-Acuity

Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Low-Acuity Patient

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Payers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Payers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care

Agencies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Home Care Agencies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Nursing Homes &

Assisted Living Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Nursing Homes & Assisted

Living Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Home Health Hub Solutions

Market Analytics

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by

Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity Patient

Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity

Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing

Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,

Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity

Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and

Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing

Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,

Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity

Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and

Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing

Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,

Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Rapidly Growing Market for Home Health Hub Solutions

Market Analytics

Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity

Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and

Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing

Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,

Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Europe

Market Analytics

Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity

Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and

Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing

Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,

Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity

Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and

Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing

Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,

Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Health

Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Health

Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity

Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity

Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and

Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Health

Hubs by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,

Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity

Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and

Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing

Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,

Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Product &

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by

Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity Patient

Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity

Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing

Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals, Payers,

Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 81: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity

Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and

Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing

Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,

Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 87: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for High-Acuity

Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and

Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing

Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals,

Payers, Home Care Agencies and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home

Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health

Hubs by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home

Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,

Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient

Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Home Health

Hubs by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient

Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home

Health

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956971/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________