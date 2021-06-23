Worldwide Composite Tooling Industry to 2026 - New Innovations in Products by Various Leading Players Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Tooling Market Research Report by Resin Type, by Form Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global composite tooling market size was estimated at USD 800.75 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 891.67 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.69% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 1,554.70 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Composite Tooling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Resin Type, the Composite Tooling Market was examined across BMI, Epoxy, and Other Resins. The Other Resins is further studied across Benzoxazine, Polyester, and Vinyl Ester.

Based on Fiber Type, the Composite Tooling Market was examined across Carbon Fiber and Glass Fiber. The Carbon Fiber is further studied across Chopped Carbon Fiber and Continuous Carbon Fiber.

Based on Form Type, the Composite Tooling Market was examined across Fabric and Prepreg.

Based on Application, the Composite Tooling Market was examined across Aerospace, Automotive, Marine, and Wind. The Aerospace is further studied across 3D Printing of Aerospace Tooling. The Automotive is further studied across Exterior and Interior. The Wind is further studied across Wind Blade Hinge System, Wind Blade Master Plug, and Wind Blade Mould.

Based on Geography, the Composite Tooling Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Composite Tooling Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Composite Tooling Market, including AIP Aerospace, LLC, Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Formaplex Ltd, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation LLC, Hydrojet, Inc., Janicki Industries, Inc., Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Machinists Inc, Machinists, Inc., Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Inc., Preconomy Ltd, Royal Tencate N.V., Solvay S.A. (Cytec Industries, Inc.), Teijin Ltd, Toray Industries, Inc, and Weyerhaeuser Company.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Composite Tooling Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Composite Tooling Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Composite Tooling Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Composite Tooling Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Composite Tooling Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Composite Tooling Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Composite Tooling Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Resin Type Outlook

3.4. Fiber Type Outlook

3.5. Application Outlook

3.6. Form Type Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance tooling materials in the aerospace & defence and automotive industries

5.1.1.2. Increased penetration of composite tools

5.1.1.3. Increasing use of 3D printing instruments

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High competition from Invar and other components

5.1.2.2. Increase in the duration of the composite tooling production cycle

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. New innovations in products by various leading players

5.1.3.2. Growth in the automotive and wind power sectors

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE)

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Composite Tooling Market, by Resin Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. BMI

6.3. Epoxy

6.4. Other Resins

6.4.1. Benzoxazine

6.4.2. Polyester

6.4.3. Vinyl Ester



7. Composite Tooling Market, by Fiber Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Carbon Fiber

7.2.1. Chopped Carbon Fiber

7.2.2. Continuous Carbon Fiber

7.3. Glass Fiber



8. Composite Tooling Market, by Form Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fabric

8.3. Prepreg



9. Composite Tooling Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Aerospace

9.2.1. 3D Printing of Aerospace Tooling

9.3. Automotive

9.3.1. Exterior

9.3.2. Interior

9.4. Marine

9.5. Wind

9.5.1. Wind Blade Hinge System

9.5.2. Wind Blade Master Plug

9.5.3. Wind Blade Mould



10. Americas Composite Tooling Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States

10.6.1. California

10.6.2. Florida

10.6.3. Illinois

10.6.4. New York

10.6.5. Ohio

10.6.6. Pennsylvania

10.6.7. Texas



11. Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. China

11.3. India

11.4. Indonesia

11.5. Japan

11.6. Malaysia

11.7. Philippines

11.8. South Korea

11.9. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Composite Tooling Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. AIP Aerospace, LLC

14.2. Airtech Advanced Materials Group

14.3. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

14.4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc

14.5. Formaplex Ltd

14.6. Gurit Holding AG

14.7. Hexcel Corporation

14.8. Huntsman Corporation LLC

14.9. Hydrojet, Inc.

14.10. Janicki Industries, Inc.

14.11. Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

14.12. Machinists Inc

14.13. Machinists, Inc.

14.14. Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

14.15. Owens Corning

14.16. PPG Industries, Inc.

14.17. Preconomy Ltd

14.18. Royal Tencate N.V.

14.19. Solvay S.A. (Cytec Industries, Inc.)

14.20. Teijin Ltd

14.21. Toray Industries, Inc

14.22. Weyerhaeuser Company



15. Appendix

