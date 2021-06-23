Cross-Chain DeFi Platform 0x_nodes Launches Liquidity Mining

WANAKA, New Zealand, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– 0x_nodes, the new cross-chain liquidity platform for broad yield aggregation strategies, has launched liquidity mining in collaboration with CFI/Samurai stakepad. After successfully completing a $500,000 USD Initial Dex Offering (IDO) in 36 hours, the 0x_nodes signature token $BIOS has been trending on the dextools platform in the #1 position for over a week.

As the cryptosphere is transitioning into a multichain universe, the 0x_nodes protocol (LEGBA) will be both a liquidity aggregation system, as well as a multichain yield aggregation platform. Designed as a ‘one stop shop’ where Defi users deposit assets, and freely design their own yield aggregation strategies, the additional lending feature designed to free users from a single chain ecosystem is poised to fundamentally change the way that users interact with their digital assets.

0x_Nodes is headed by longtime crypto veterans “owl” and Swanson (Daniel McFarland and Daniel McMahon). “owl”, a former USMC combat veteran who transitioned to the private technology sector in 2006 has long been immersed in systems architecture and writing and designing custom protocols. Swanson is a long time industrial and product designer with years of startup experience.

"Fundamentally liquidity aggregation is segmented in an unsustainable way, both on a single chain and in the multichain universe,” said “owl”, co-founder 0x_nodes. “0x_nodes will solve this through the rapid deployment of a protocol that will smooth liquidity not only between decentralized exchanges but also multi-chain decentralized exchanges.”

The stakepad will run from June 1, 2021 until July 31, 2021 with staggered rewards in the amount of 50,000 $BIOS tokens. Currently the 0x_nodes token is active on Sushiswap. As a part of the stakepad launch users will be able to stake their SLP tokens, and their native tokens to earn BIOS tokens.

In addition to the collaboration with CFI/Samurai, 0x_nodes will be launching a standalone staking platform on their website with a 150,000$ USDT rewards pool. This staking platform will run concurrently with the CFI/Samurai stakepad.



0x_nodes key features and benefits:



Multi-asset Settlements -- Flexible strategies which optimize settlement for the individual user.

Internal Distribution Pools for On-chain Swaps which provide a unified user experience for asset exchange with subsidized fee structure

Cross Chain Interfaces -- Secure transport layer applications enables instantaneous liquidity transfer

Developer Integrations which provide third party access to liquidity, custom swapping mechanisms and other functionalities

Synthetic Cross-Chain Swaps --- Collateralized assets to facilitate movement of liquidity cross chain.

Collateralized Central Yield Storage provides access to yield in the form of self paying loans with redemption on users desired chain.

The 0x_nodes team has been releasing coded ciphers throughout their launch process in an effort to educate the cryptosphere on the cryptographic side of cryptocurrency. The rollout included educational content and a teaser campaign which culminated in unlocking a wallet worth over $15,000 USD at the time of unlock.

Prior to the IDO, 0x_nodes raised $3.7 million in private funding through only 15% of the total supply. Techemy capital, Magnus Capital, SkyVision Capital, MW Partners, Rarestone, Blocksync Ventures, and Launchcode capital all participated in the round.

About 0x_nodes

0x_nodes is a cross-chain liquidity platform that provides secure synthetic asset movements between blockchains - enabling broader yield aggregation strategies for Defi users. 0x_nodes technology provides seamless value transfer between blockchains by utilizing a core mesh network between EVM ecosystems, bridging the EVM network with external blockchain networks. This unidirectional yield aggregation pulling from EVMs to the mainnet provides new opportunities for yield, while also simplifying the experience for the end-user. To learn more about 0x_nodes visit https://0xnodes.io/

Media Contact:

0xnodes@transformgroup.com

