Webinar - NetNumber to Discuss the Status of STIR/SHAKEN and What’s to Come After FCC Deadline of June 30th Passes

Lowell, MA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Michael Campbell, NetNumber’s Senior Product Manager, and Jim Hodges, Research Director, Cloud and Security, Heavy Reading will summarize the requirements that must be met for STIR/SHAKEN by June 30th and then look forward to what’s next, in a Light Reading webinar entitled “STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30”.

WHEN:

Mr. Campbell and Mr. Hodges will speak on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST.

WHERE:

Virtual Event

WHAT:

June 30th is a big date for telecom in the US. On that date, the STIR/SHAKEN IP mandates go into effect and carriers are required to have submitted their certifications for the FCC's new certification database. This webinar will quickly summarize these requirements and then focus on the next big date, Sept. 28. On this date, carriers are required to begin rejecting traffic from providers that have not registered with the FCC certification database. The webinar will delve into what carriers have to do to avoid having their traffic rejected.

Once these dates have come and gone, what is next? Two new STIR/SHAKEN developments are rocking the boat for carriers that previously had exemptions: The FCC recently brought up the date for small carriers to June 30, 2022, and the STI-GA relaxed the requirements for participating in STIR/SHAKEN, widening the net further. The webinar will delve into each of these things and examine their impacts.

For carriers with extensions, simply running down the clock to the end of the extension is a really bad idea. The webinar will dig into why carriers will want to come into compliance as quickly as possible.

The webinar will close by casting its eyes forward and looking briefly at what lies ahead for STIR/SHAKEN: TDM support, enterprise support, international support and support for basic call types that are not yet covered, such as diverted calls and emergency calls.

The webinar will conclude that June 30 is truly a significant date, but most certainly not the end of the road for STIR/SHAKEN. As Winston Churchill once observed, "This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

To register to attend this session click on this link.

https://www.lightreading.com/webinar.asp?webinar_id=1903&webinar_promo=6352&utm_source=light-reading&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=netnumbernnwb