Herborium Sales for First Quarter 2021 rises 20% Debt decreased $500.000

Houston, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas , June 23, 2021 Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) announced today that despite the COVID Pandemic and its impact on the economy, The company’s performance remains strong and future activities and plans for new products and partnership are in a full swing.

First Quarter sales for 2021 grew 19.7% while gross profit increases15.1% and gross margin grew from 61% to 64%.

During this Quarter the company has also retired close to 1/5 of its debt ($500,000) to prepare the Company for upcoming partnership discussions.

The First Quarter of 2021 also marked two imported events:

the introduction of proprietary masks that prevent aerosol supported viral transmission such as Covid-19

expansion of the company’s Advisor Board.

Herborium’s reusable fabric mask serves NOT only for COVID -19 protection but is also effective in preventing aerosol transmissible viral infections like influenza (flu) small pox (variola virus), tuberculosis, chicken pox, mumps and others. Commercial opportunities for the mask persist in many regions of the world where Covid is still prevalent and immunization is not wildly available and when other diseases are also present . -The mask employs a proprietary Japanese technology tested by Intertek www.intertek.com , which is a Total Quality Assurance provider based in the UK. Intertek provides Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification services in over 100 countries.

First Quarter has also witnessed a serious step forward toward transforming the company into a commerce plus content hub while progressing with new products in development. We expect to introduced them shortly. A lynchpin in these efforts was inviting Dr Ashok N. Vasvani MD., FACE, FACN to join the Herborium Team.

Dr Vaswani holds BOARD CERTIFICATIONS in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism as well as in Clinical Nutrition and brings to Herborium a unique blend of multi-disciplinary medical expertise and an integrated, holistic medicinal and wellness approach. A former Fellow of Yale University, Director of Research at Winthrop University Hospital, practicing physician, consultant and speaker for such pharmaceutical companies as Sanofi, Pfizer and Proctor and Gamble Dr Vaswani has been featured as Top Doctor, New York Metropolitan Area for 20 years. Dr Vaswani has also been a principal investigator in numerous Clinical Studies and author of number of scientific publications and presentations.

He is presently working with Herborium on new unique product development – we anticipate an update that we will share with our shareholders in a very near future.

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidelines 2016; 2017) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, womens health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other problems. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Attachment