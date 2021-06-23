High Bar Brands announces new positions to accelerate growth

OWATONNA, Minn., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst record sales, High Bar Brands is initiating three new positions to accelerate growth.

Jim Richards will now be VP of Operations for all of HBB, while Manuel Rodriguez and Matt Weinmann enter the newly created positions of Director of Sales – LATAM and VP of Business Development, respectively.

“Our new product development and sourcing process, along with our expansion in Latin America are both necessary for our continued growth, and moving Jim, Manny, and Matt into new roles will help us accomplish our significant goals more rapidly,” HBB CEO and President Christopher ‘CT’ Thorpe said.

“These changes have consolidated responsibilities into more focused and functional areas,” Richards said. “This structure counters the old saying, ‘If it’s everyone’s responsibility, it’s no one’s responsibility.’ Instead, we know who is responsible for what and are now able to create and execute solid plans with defined leaders.”

“It creates a lot of confidence in our Latin American clients that our company recognizes and is strengthening its sales team by promoting a director for Latin America,” Rodriguez said.

“I am extremely pleased with the contribution of new product development and the effect strategic sourcing initiatives are having on HBB,” Weinmann said. “We are executing on some game-changing initiatives that will drive both top and bottom-line results and play an important part in the growth of HBB.”

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies that are catapulted by an incredibly strong distribution network. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

