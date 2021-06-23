EarthRenew Initiates Field Trials with Lethbridge College and announces Organic Certifications in Canada

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) (“ EarthRenew ” or the “ Company ”) EarthRenew Inc., a Canadian fertilizer company supporting regenerative agriculture practices, is evaluating the general effects of its products on the soil microbiome of potato fields. This project is a collaboration between EarthRenew, Lethbridge College, and soil functionality analytics firm, Biome Makers out of West Sacramento, California.



As floods and droughts become more common, farmers, scientists, and conservationists are focused on contributing to the work against climate change. One solution starts in the ground. Healthy soil gives us clean air and water, bountiful crops and forests, productive grazing lands, diverse wildlife, and beautiful landscapes. On the flip side, low-quality soil deprives vegetation and microorganisms of the oxygen they need to grow. By focusing our fertilizer on the soil’s microbiome, we ensure better health for the soil, a more balanced ecosystem, and ultimately, better quality food. This field trial focuses on the specific effect of Replenish products on the microbial community structure and the impact on soil functionality. We will also test the impact of the product on yield, grade, and quality of potatoes.

In a separate trial, EarthRenew Inc. is also working with an independent research group in Manitoba to provide further evidence of the efficacy of its potato formulation in other regions and soil conditions. This trial, which follows the same design format, will focus on the same outcome parameters as those which we intend to complete in Lethbridge, Alberta.

“Soil organic matter is the most important aspect of healthy soil. Soil organic matter and living organisms provide the foundation for soil to function properly, affecting every aspect of the soil in ways that almost always help crop yield and nutrient density,” explained Keith Driver, CEO of EarthRenew Inc. “These field trials will help us prove the impact of our product on potatoes, a crop grown widely by Western Canadian farmers.”

Final results from this field trial, anticipated in late September 2021, are expected to provide an understanding of the fertilizer’s positive impact on the soil microbiome and will, we anticipate, could lead to a multi-year demonstration trial with industry leaders throughout North America.

Additionally, we are pleased to announce a number of formulations (branded under Replenish Nutrients) have been approved as an input for the production of organic products by Pro-Cert Organic Systems (Pro-Cert) and the Organic Material Research Institute (OMRI). These third-party verified certifications are only awarded to companies with the highest standards of humane animal management and ecological integrity. Certifications ensure that EarthRenew is in compliance with both the requirements of the Canadian Organic Standards (COS) and the United States Department of Agriculture National Organic Program (NOP).

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. Using circular economic principles of upcycling waste products into high-value agronomic inputs, we are building an innovative platform of soil health products to establish EarthRenew as a key player in the regenerative agriculture space. We strive to be a driving part of this movement by offering growers natural fertilizer alternatives that feed the soil to strengthen the earth’s ability to restore itself while growing healthy plants. EarthRenew benefits from multiple revenue streams including, primarily, the sale of regenerative fertilizers, but also enjoys secondary revenue from generating power and selling surplus electricity.

