LAWSUIT FILED: Ocugen Sued for Violations of Federal Securities Laws; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a lawsuit for violations of federal securities laws has been filed against Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Ocugen investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ocgn .



What is this all about?

On June 10, 2021, Ocugen announced that it would "no longer pursue an emergency use authorization" for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, and would instead go through the process of obtaining full approval. The company said that the decision was "based on a recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," which also "requested more information and data" for the approval. The news shocked the market, as the Company had previously indicated that it intended to apply for emergency use authorization. On this news, the Ocugen share price dropped to $6.69 from $9.31 at close the day before.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Ocugen shares and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

