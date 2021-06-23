Amdocs Announces 5G-Native CES21 Suite to Enable and Monetize the Digital Experiences and Business Models of the Future

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the release of Amdocs CES21, the latest evolution of its cloud-native, microservices-based, open and modular BSS-OSS integrated suite. The 5G-native CES21 enables service providers to build, deliver and monetize advanced services, leveraging their investments in technologies such as 5G standalone network, multi-access edge computing (MEC), software-defined networks (SDN), AI and machine learning (ML), and the cloud.



Amdocs CES21 also includes new developments such as a low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling service providers’ business users with no technical background to intuitively create and manage customer journeys and omni-channel flows, as well as embedded and productized analytics capabilities across the entire portfolio, from 5G network functions (NWDAF), to service automation and monetization, and care and commerce. CES21 aligns with the TM Forum’s open API framework, offering a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) environment built on the foundation of Amdocs’ cloud agnostic Microservices360 infrastructure platform to ensure agility and IT velocity.

“In today’s partner-powered economy, Amdocs CES21 provides our customers with the ability to create hybrid offerings where in-house products are bundled with partners’ offerings, as well as the opportunity to introduce new business models such as B2B2x, roll out private enterprise networks (PEN) and expose network-as-a-service (NaaS) functionality,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Speed and efficiency are also critical, leading us to incorporate our data and intelligence platform and embed carrier-grade AI/ML-based use cases for optimized customer experience, zero-touch operations and hybrid network management.”

Amdocs CES21 includes digital care and commerce for multichannel commerce and care; a centralized catalog for flexible, marketing-driven service packaging spanning commerce, charging, partners and network, allowing service providers to quickly and easily define advanced services such as 5G standalone services and provide complex offering bundles such as multi-play, hybrid service provider/partner offerings, and a monetization suite for capturing revenue from traditional connectivity services as well as new digital, 5G, IoT and enterprise services. The monetization suite supports new business models and is built for maximum flexibility through partner lifecycle management, real-time billing, carrier or subscription billing and 5G convergent policy and charging Control (PCC), including new network data analytics function (NWDAF) and network exposure function (NEF). CES21 also includes end-to-end service lifecycle management capabilities covering service design, service orchestration, inventory management and assurance from the Amdocs Service and Network Automation solution.

