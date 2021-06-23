Eco Innovation Commences Manufacturing of PoolCooled™ Fully Functional Prototype for Third-Party Testing and Commercialization

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced the manufacturing of a fully functional prototype of its recently licensed PoolCooled™ Climate Control technology solution (“PoolCooled™”).



The Company recently announced the signing of IP licensing agreements with the inventor of the PoolCooled™ technology, giving ECOX exclusive rights to commercialize products incorporating PoolCooled™ technologies, a revolutionary patented pending climate control solution that leverages proprietary technology to cool a home or building by taking cool water from an existing swimming pool and looping it through the existing air conditioning system to boost efficiency on a per-unit power consumption basis.

Internal research has shown that PoolCooled™ may have the potential to cut energy usage and costs by 65% when properly installed at an appropriate location. It is designed for pool-adjacent residential and commercial properties and has a form factor allowing it to be seamlessly and invisibly integrated into most systems.

“We had such a fantastic response to the concept and initial inventor testing of PoolCooled™ that we had to take the next step and build a fully functional prototype to showcase this technology to the world,” said Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of ECOX.

Lance Nist, inventor of PoolCooled™, has begun to work alongside a team of expert design and engineering specialists to build the fully functional dynamic prototype.

The Company plans to start third-party testing of completed prototypes in the next quarter. Following completion of third-party testing, ECOX intends to move quickly into its commercial roll-out, which will include identifying licensing opportunities and distribution partners, as well as marketing and sales.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

View the Company’s new video Here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Julia.Otey@ecoig.com

www.ecoig.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d17bc41-ecfb-4713-b3a2-a1bf296a22a7