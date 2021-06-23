Amdocs Accelerates Policy and Charging Control as-a-Service Offering for Cloud and 5G Era

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that its Policy and Charging Control offering can now be delivered in the cloud, managed as a service, as well as on-premise. Amdocs Charging software serves more than 1 billion subscribers and its Policy software serves more than 500 million subscribers at leading service providers across the globe, including a number of deployments in various public clouds. This new evolution facilitates service providers in embracing and establishing commercial value on the multiple new technical currencies that are emerging within 5G networks.



Deploying Amdocs Policy and/or Charging Control “as-a-Service” can further accelerate service providers’ ability to focus on positioning themselves beyond their traditional core connectivity business, supporting the development of an ecosystem of new capabilities and rapidly linking service needs to business outcomes. This simpler technology consumption model also permits service providers to easily and cost-effectively place advanced 5G PCC functionality in parallel to any legacy systems in operation.

The microservices-based, cloud-native solution permits updates on a continuous and granular level and - when delivered as a service – operations and updates are seamlessly coordinated and managed by Amdocs on behalf of the service provider. This updatability reduces risk of downtime and uncoordinated upgrades and brings the benefit of constantly updated core network software. Amdocs Policy and Charging Control also provides the optimum mix of elastic scalability, both in terms of very small to extremely large, and evolves from a highly centralized software stack that is expected to provide all things for all services to massively distributed and highly flexible edge cloud and mobile edge compute.

“Communications service providers and vendors have been slow in adopting SaaS models for monetization platforms due to uncertainty and risk. They should focus on the benefits of SaaS to drive its adoption in the monetization platforms sector,” said John Abraham, principal analyst, research, at Analysys Mason.

“Service providers are working to accelerate the growth of their B2B and B2B2x businesses with new offerings and business models that go beyond traditional connectivity,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “With advanced charging and policy capabilities that are consumable on-demand through Amdocs’ as-a-Service solution, service providers now have the tools to rapidly launch and deliver a wide range of new services with unprecedented scale, including monetizing their cloud and edge assets with highly flexible and tailored usage-based approaches targeted towards large enterprises, small- and medium-size business, and a vast partner ecosystem.”

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

