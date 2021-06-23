Xactly Forecasting Wins 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in revenue intelligence solutions, today announced that Xactly Forecasting was named a “Best Predictive Analytics Solution'' in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program presented by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization. AI Breakthrough recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence market today.



Part of Xactly’s end-to-end Intelligent Revenue platform, Xactly Forecasting provides revenue leaders with unprecedented forecasting accuracy by pairing the company’s extensive, 16-year dataset with AI and machine learning to automate and systemize the historically inefficient, unreliable sales forecasting process. Armed with Xactly Forecasting, sales teams can paint a granular picture of multi-level forecasts down to the health of an individual deal. The tool allows users to tap into historical data, sentiment, and buying patterns to better anticipate both upsell potential for existing customers and the likelihood of deals closing for new clients, improving revenue predictability and resilience.

“To stay ahead in a competitive market and deliver on high growth targets, more enterprise organizations are optimizing their businesses and embracing intelligent revenue. Today, sales technologies are essential components of any high-performing revenue leader’s arsenal,” said Arnab Mishra, Chief Product Officer at Xactly. “Xactly Forecasting keeps organizations ahead by providing a dynamic health score for each of their team’s opportunities across every stage of the sales cycle and evaluating success based on real-time data insights. We’re honored by this recognition for Forecasting from AI Breakthrough, and I take pride in the work of our team in building this tool that provides unprecedented value for our customers.”

Due to an ever-changing, uncertain economy, half of today’s sales leaders say it’s now more difficult than ever to forecast bookings. In response, Xactly launched Forecasting last year, empowering business leaders with the technology to comprehensively manage their revenue pipeline and ensure profitability. This technology has turned heads in the industry, with Business Intelligence Group also recognized Xactly Forecasting, naming the solution a 2021 Product of the Year .

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“Sellers' time is valuable – and solutions such as Xactly Forecasting that are built on advanced AI to provide critical insights and save this precious time are certainly ‘breakthrough’ worthy,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Despite advancements in automation and the heightened pressure to succeed, companies fall short in forecasting and hitting their numbers because their revenue funnel is missing a key component: the ability to understand and capture data. Xactly Forecasting puts data at the heart of the solution, eliminating inaccurate and manual processes while prescribing and predicting the needs of potential customers. We are thrilled to be able to present Xactly with our ‘Best Predictive Analytics Solution’ award.”

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue. Xactly’s 16-year proprietary data engine is powered by insights from Salesforce, Oracle, Gainsight, and continues to expand.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

