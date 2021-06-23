Amdocs Advances Analytics Solutions for 5G Monetization, Service Operations and User Experience in New CES21 Suite

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its newest cloud-native suite, CES21, includes embedded and productized analytics capabilities across the entire portfolio, from 5G network functions (NWDAF), to service automation and monetization, and care and commerce. These new intelligent analysis and automation capabilities will enable service providers to better launch, manage and monetize innovative new services in the new network era of 5G and cloud, where the wider range of use cases and telemetry data, and significant new operations complexity, are far beyond human scale to manage.



The Amdocs NWDAF (network analytics data function) for 5G supports a broad spectrum of analytics capabilities, ranging from threshold-driven analytics to more sophisticated algorithm-based analytics, including machine learning, regression algorithms, deep learning and predictive modelling. It serves as a critical gateway for 5G monetization through its network-aware interfaces and event collection and processing mechanisms. Amdocs’ service and network automation platform meanwhile supports intelligent intent-driven closed-loop operations, understanding impacts and prioritizing severity of issues, and proactively recommending and orchestrating corrective actions.

“Service providers have generally acquired AI on a per-use-case basis because it helps them realize the value of AI right away. But since that approach also tends to silo AI’s benefits and lead to fragmentation, they have increasingly been exploring centralized data repositories that support targeted queries and self-service creation and management,” said Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst at GlobalData. “Amdocs’ implementation of AI across its CES suite balances individual departments’ need for speed with the efficiency of a unified AI platform.”

“Service providers around the world are continuously working to make the experiences they deliver to customers more personalized and contextual, while increasing efficiency through automation,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Our cloud-native CES21 suite leverages the latest in industry-leading AI/ML capabilities to provide new, intelligent capabilities across a range of services, including emerging 5G domains like NWDAF, to make it easier and quicker for our customers to monetize new services, as well as drive efficiency & agility into their operations.”

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

