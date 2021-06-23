Osisko Windfall Infill and Expansion Drilling Adds High-Grade

385 g/t Au Over 2.1 Metres

45.5 g/t Au over 4.1 Metres

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 94 intercepts in 30 drill holes (15 from surface, 14 from underground) and 25 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “This week’s results from both infill and expansion drilling again report high-grade numbers from across the Windfall deposit. Windfall is performing consistently and continuously as we move into the final stretch of resource-oriented drilling.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 385 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2492-W2; 45.5 g/t Au over 4.1 metres in OSK-W-21-777-W1; 28.8 g/t Au over 4.3 metres in WST-21-0789B; 45.8 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 26.0 g/t Au over 3.8 metres in OSK-W-21-2505; 46.6 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in WST-20-0318; and 21.3 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in OSK-W-20-2397-W1. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com

Infill Drilling

Hole No.From
(m)		To (m)Interval
(m)		Au
(g/t)
uncut		Au (g/t)
cut to
100 g/t		ZoneCorridor
OSK-W-19-1827-W11004.81007.02.213.8 UDD_4510Underdog
OSK-W-20-2275-W2949.0951.02.012.5 TLX_3199Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2292-W2830.0832.02.04.89 TLX_3161Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2313-W10625.7627.72.04.44 TLX_3178Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2371-W1556.2558.42.28.73 TLX_3184Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2397-W1666.5671.34.821.318.3LXM_3304
Lynx
including670.4671.00.6125100
OSK-W-20-24231084.91087.02.17.25 UDD_4911
Underdog
including1085.61086.00.427.0 
OSK-W-21-777-W1569.1573.24.145.530.4Caribou_2211
Caribou
including572.8573.20.4255100
OSK-W-21-1827-W31089.01091.02.05.02 UDD_4513
Underdog
including1089.01089.30.332.1 
OSK-W-21-1882-W1800.0802.22.228.1 UDD_4100
Underdog
including801.0802.21.246.6 
OSK-W-21-1882-W2491.0493.02.06.77 Caribou_2231Caribou
OSK-W-21-1882-W3486.5491.14.65.41 Caribou_2231
Caribou
including490.6491.10.526.2 
OSK-W-21-2067-W71095.01098.43.416.614.0TLX_3162
Triple Lynx
including1097.31097.60.3130100
and1098.11098.40.338.6 
OSK-W-21-2275-W6800.0802.02.010.5 TLX_3171
Triple Lynx
including800.9801.50.628.8 
 820.0822.12.13.78 TLX_3184
Triple Lynx
including821.6822.10.513.6 
OSK-W-21-2463-W3839.6841.72.119.0 UDD_4110
Underdog
including840.2840.50.385.0 
 961.4965.23.84.80 UDD_4102Underdog
 977.0979.02.08.42 UDD_4102Underdog
 1116.01118.02.07.52 UDD_4911
Underdog
including1116.41117.10.720.7 
 1140.01144.34.313.0 UDD_4513
Underdog
including1142.31143.00.726.7 
 1191.01193.02.04.46 UDD_4514
Underdog
including1191.71192.10.420.6 
OSK-W-21-2478-W3878.2880.62.48.64 TLX_3184
Triple Lynx
including879.0879.60.631.6 
OSK-W-21-2479-W1627.0629.22.210.6 UDD_4100
Underdog
including627.0627.50.532.4 
 907.9910.02.112.8 UDD_4910
Underdog
including907.9908.70.827.4 
OSK-W-21-2479-W3669.7672.32.612.4 UDD_4100
Underdog
including671.3672.31.029.4 
 683.0685.12.117.1 UDD_4102
Underdog
including684.5685.10.654.0 
 693.6698.04.414.5 UDD_4104
Underdog
including694.6695.00.433.6 
 703.0705.42.48.44 UDD_4104
Underdog
including704.9705.40.523.8 
 921.0923.02.09.81 UDD_4513Underdog
 949.2951.62.46.45 UDD_4910Underdog
 960.0962.02.05.30 UDD_4910
Underdog
including960.5960.90.425.7 
 967.7971.63.98.29 UDD_4514
Underdog
including971.0971.60.634.6 
OSK-W-21-2486814.5816.82.39.02 UDD_4121
Underdog
including815.7816.00.320.1 
and816.5816.80.339.6 
 1030.01032.02.04.19 UDD_4515
Underdog
including1030.41031.00.610.8 
 1106.01108.22.23.96 UDD_4510
Underdog
including1107.51107.90.415.9 
OSK-W-21-2487-W4672.0674.42.420.8 LX4_3414
Lynx 4
including672.6673.20.656.2 
OSK-W-21-2487-W5700.5702.92.412.4 LX4_3414
Lynx
including702.3702.90.649.4 
OSK-W-21-2492-W2783.6785.72.138567.9LX4_3414
Lynx 4
including784.3784.70.41710100
OSK-W-21-2499201.9204.02.14.65 F51_6008F-51
OSK-W-21-25031069.01071.02.03.65 TLX_3162Triple Lynx
 1080.01082.12.139.3 TLX_3162
Triple Lynx
including1080.31081.10.896.5 
OSK-W-21-2505198.2202.03.826.024.6F51_6008
F-51
including201.0201.50.5111100
 206.0208.52.545.8 F51_6008
F-51
including208.0208.50.597.3 
OSK-W-21-2512994.5997.63.113.5 UDD_4514
Underdog
including994.5995.00.563.7 
and997.0997.60.616.1 
OSK-W-21-2512-W1430.0432.02.07.95 Caribou_2211Caribou
 731.0733.02.05.00 UDD_4102
Underdog
including731.7732.20.519.4 
OSK-W-21-2514548.8551.02.222.2 Caribou_2526
Caribou
including548.8549.70.952.3 
OSK-W-21-2518265.0267.12.14.33 F51_6008
F-51
including265.0265.40.422.1 
OSK-W-21-2520551.0553.02.018.1 Caribou_2211
Caribou
including551.0551.50.540.5 
OSK-W-21-2523880.0883.03.015.1 UDD_4107
Underdog
including882.0883.01.033.8 
OSK-W-21-2526254.8257.22.47.74 F51_6008
F-51
including256.8257.20.432.5 
WST-20-031870.673.02.446.6 LXM_3311
Lynx
including71.672.61.0100 
WST-20-0472108.0110.02.039.4 LXM_3304
Lynx
including108.0108.70.7100 
WST-21-0642140.9143.22.35.43 Bobcat_2350
Bobcat
including142.8143.20.416.2 
WST-21-064592.094.02.03.90 Bobcat_2350
Bobcat
including92.092.60.612.3 
WST-21-0647271.0273.02.05.55 TLX_3131Triple Lynx
WST-21-0774175.0177.32.325.1 TLX_3161Triple Lynx
WST-21-0789B331.0333.22.220.915.9TLX_3166
Triple Lynx
including332.0332.30.3137100
WST-21-0797127.0129.12.138.232.1LXM_3334
Lynx
including127.9128.40.5126100
WST-21-0800277.6279.62.041.0 LXSW_3556
Lynx SW
including277.6278.50.988.5 
 309.5311.62.13.80 LXSW_3556
Lynx SW
including310.4310.80.411.5 
WST-21-0812188.8190.92.113.5 LXSW_3507
Lynx SW
including190.1190.90.835.0 

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. UDD = Underdog, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx, and LXSW = Lynx Southwest.


Expansion Drilling

Hole No.From
(m)		To (m)Interval
(m)		Au
(g/t)
uncut		Au (g/t)
cut to
100 g/t		ZoneCorridor
OSK-W-20-2406489.3492.02.73.89 Caribou
Caribou
including490.2491.00.812.8 
OSK-W-21-777-W1817.0819.12.13.64 UnderdogUnderdog
OSK-W-21-777-W21014.01016.02.08.54 Underdog
Underdog
including1014.01014.70.723.0 
 1032.91035.52.68.71 Underdog
Underdog
including1035.11035.50.417.7 
OSK-W-21-1882-W1861.7863.72.04.21 Underdog
Underdog
including863.0863.70.712.0 
OSK-W-21-2275-W6830.0832.02.06.12 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including830.5830.80.338.2 
OSK-W-21-2444140.7143.32.612.9 CaribouCaribou
 183.8186.42.618.413.9Caribou
Caribou
including184.7185.00.3139100
OSK-W-21-2463-W2797.0799.22.23.79 UnderdogUnderdog
 1046.91049.02.16.01 UnderdogUnderdog
OSK-W-21-2463-W31012.81015.12.33.60 Underdog
Underdog
including1013.31013.80.59.75 
 1078.01080.22.211.0 Underdog
Underdog
including1079.61080.20.635.4 
OSK-W-21-2479-W1618.8621.02.215.3 Underdog
Underdog
including618.8619.20.467.7 
 854.7856.82.14.37 UnderdogUnderdog
 896.0898.02.08.16 Underdog
Underdog
including896.9897.60.722.7 
OSK-W-21-2479-W2624.6627.12.58.19 Underdog
Underdog
including625.3625.90.632.4 
 950.9953.02.14.20 Underdog
Underdog
including950.9951.40.516.6 
 974.0976.02.016.3 UnderdogUnderdog
OSK-W-21-2479-W3465.0467.02.04.74 Z27Zone 27
 483.1485.72.611.3 Z27_1204
Zone 27
including485.0485.70.730.0 
OSK-W-21-2479-W4473.0475.02.08.15 Z27
Zone 27
including473.4474.00.624.7 
OSK-W-21-2483382.0384.02.06.33 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-21-2490369.0371.02.06.04 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-21-2512430.2432.32.14.71 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-21-2523733.6736.12.54.79 UnderdogUnderdog
WST-21-066374.777.83.120.5 Bobcat
Bobcat
including77.377.80.594.9 
WST-21-0800100.2102.22.08.71 Bobcat
Bobcat
including100.2101.31.115.8 
WST-21-0727A358.1360.82.76.84 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including358.1359.00.916.2 
WST-21-0756352.2354.72.56.91 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
WST-21-0789B248.0250.02.037.435.1Lynx SW
Lynx SW
including248.0248.70.7107100
 301.1305.44.328.8 Lynx SW
Lynx SW
including301.1302.11.078.4 
WST-21-0795A403.9406.02.13.98 Lynx 4
Lynx
including403.9404.40.511.5 

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. Z27 = Zone 27, SW = Southwest.


Drill hole location

Hole NumberAzimuth (°)Dip (°)Length (m)UTM EUTM NElevationSection
OSK-W-19-1827-W1331-58125745250654343904032475
OSK-W-20-2275-W2127-49103545288854355834093400
OSK-W-20-2292-W2125-54100245303554355614203525
OSK-W-20-2313-W10134-52105945296554355834203450
OSK-W-20-2371-W1123-53103245299654353634123375
OSK-W-20-2397-W1131-58120045345154355944123900
OSK-W-20-2406333-5669345263354342814002525
OSK-W-20-2423332-60132645261654344494032600
OSK-W-21-777-W1330-5996945267854345004032675
OSK-W-21-777-W2330-59117045267854345004032675
OSK-W-21-1827-W3331-5899645250654343904032475
OSK-W-21-1882-W1328-57119745246954344054002450
OSK-W-21-1882-W2328-5772645246954344054002450
OSK-W-21-1882-W3328-57100445246954344054002450
OSK-W-21-2067-W7123-53116645324154356974163750
OSK-W-21-2275-W6127-4986445288854355834093400
OSK-W-21-2444337-5963645271554346063972775
OSK-W-21-2463-W2339-65132545261654344494032600
OSK-W-21-2463-W3339-65129945261654344494032600
OSK-W-21-2478-W3128-54108045299754356074253500
OSK-W-21-2479-W1344-5597245231554344193992325
OSK-W-21-2479-W2344-5599045231554344193992325
OSK-W-21-2479-W3344-55101445231554344193992325
OSK-W-21-2479-W4344-5540245231554344193992325
OSK-W-21-2483328-5875645273154346343972800
OSK-W-21-2486334-57116745259654343924012550
OSK-W-21-2487-W4359-7376845413554350583974225
OSK-W-21-2487-W5359-7377145413554350583974225
OSK-W-21-2490338-6178645275654344664002725
OSK-W-21-2492-W2122-5387945368754356764014125
OSK-W-21-2499158-4524045348454359674034100
OSK-W-21-2503126-58108045333354356414133800
OSK-W-21-2505172-4224345348454359674034100
OSK-W-21-2512331-5485545244854344654002475
OSK-W-21-2512-W1331-54108945244854344654002475
OSK-W-21-2514134-5561845276854353134063150
OSK-W-21-2518163-4628245351954360294054150
OSK-W-21-2520337-5635145259654343924012550
OSK-W-21-2523340-5811445248054344284022475
OSK-W-21-2526159-4428745351954360294064150
WST-20-0318149-5350245322754351251353475
WST-20-0472149-2322345349354352871173775
WST-21-0642149-3817245295554350032533175
WST-21-0645173515345295454350022553175
WST-21-0647150-5934545322854351261353475
WST-21-0663164-4021445295454350032533175
WST-21-0727A146-693614535075435327-73800
WST-21-0756131-434114533575435273153650
WST-21-0774148-407244533735435296-263675
WST-21-0789B125-5538145310654350662313325
WST-21-0795A153-414154532575435209963525
WST-21-0797136-471364533225435235553600
WST-21-0800135-5534645295454350032523175
WST-21-0812149-5137045295454350032533175

Caribou Zone
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Zone 27
Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zones
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Bobcat
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Underdog
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

