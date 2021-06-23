Alliance Memory Appoints Alistair Jones as Regional Sales Manager for Northern Europe

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced the appointment of Alistair Jones as the company’s regional sales manager for Northern Europe. In his new role, he will work closely with Alliance Memory’s distribution partners to expand the company’s sales coverage in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltics.



Mr. Jones brings extensive management experience in the semiconductor industry to Alliance Memory. He comes to the company from Avnet Silica, where he served as manager of strategic sales projects, Northern Europe. Previously, he served for four years as EMEA channel manager for Tundra Semiconductor, and another four as the head of global sales and strategy for Electrocomponents’ electronics division. Mr. Jones began his career as an inside sales rep with Memec and finished his tenure with the company 20 years later as the vice president of sales, EMEA, for the Memec United division.

“Alistair has had a distinguished career in the semiconductor industry, in which he has displayed a drive for excellence across a range of sales, country, and regional management roles,” said Sue Macedo, managing director, EMEA, at Alliance Memory. “With his deep knowledge of the Northern European market, he is the perfect fit for this role and will be instrumental in expanding our presence in the region. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to the Alliance Memory team.”

“Alliance Memory is an exciting company to be a part of because it’s continuously looking forward,” said Mr. Jones. “Even with the myriad challenges presented by 2020, Alliance Memory experienced significant growth in its market share by introducing a slew of new products and industry partnerships. And that momentum is set to continue through 2021 and beyond. I’m looking forward to being a part of the company’s success story.”

Mr. Jones is based in Oxford, England, and reports to Ms. Macedo. He can be reached at Alistair@alliancememory.com .

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com .

