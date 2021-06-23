Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the metals industry "China Selling Off Metals to Lower Prices"



China said it would begin to sell major industrial metals from state stockpiles, an effort to squelch factory-gate price increases that have hit a 13-year high and are stoking fears of global inflation.

As the world’s biggest buyer of a range of industrial commodities, China is using its market heft to try to quell the sharp rise in global metal prices over the past 12 months, including a 67 percent surge in copper, a bellwether for macroeconomic health.

China’s latest move targets copper, aluminum and zinc, among other metals, and outlines a program of public auctions to domestic metal processors and manufacturers, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said Wednesday.

The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on metals such as:

Chrome Ores and Concentrates Market Research in Kazakhstan for the Period Between 2016 and 2020 with a Forecast to 2025 (Updated)

U.S. Copper and Copper Alloy Products Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Metal Powder Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Production Method; By Type; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "China Selling Off Metals to Lower Prices"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.