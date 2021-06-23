Global Ginseng Market to Reach US$12.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ginseng Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899577/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the period 2020-2027.Asian Ginseng, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the American Ginseng segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.9% share of the global Ginseng market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 5.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Ginseng market in the U.S. is estimated at US$333.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 5.47% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured)



Amway Corporation

Baylis and Harding plc

Bounce Foods Ltd.

Elemis Ltd.

Ethical Naturals, Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc.

Great Mountain Ginseng Co., Ltd.

Hain Celestial Group

Ilhwa Co., Ltd.

Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Kefiplant, Inc.

Korea Ginseng Corporation

Now Foods

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

RFI Ingredients

Starwest botanicals

The Boots Company PLC

Victoria Health







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899577/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health

and Wellness Products

Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in

Foods and Beverages

COVID-19 Brings Forth Enormous Opportunities for Adaptogens

Potential Role of Ginseng in Influenza and COVID-19 Management

An Introduction to Ginseng

Processing and Types of Ginseng

Wild Ginseng and Cultivated Ginseng

Major Benefits of Ginseng

Functions and Use of Ginseng

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Asian Ginseng Leads the Global Market

Supplements Emerge as Major End-Use Market for Ginseng

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Market Growth

Ginseng Production Worldwide: Overview

EXHIBIT 2: Global Ginseng Production (in Thousand Tons) by Country

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness to Boost Popularity of

Adaptogens, Favoring Demand for Ginseng

EXHIBIT 3: Global Adaptogens Market by Source (in %) for 2020

Trends Towards Plant-Based Products Amidst Rising Health

Awareness Fuels Market Prospects

Rising Prominence of Ginseng as Functional Food Ingredient to

Boost Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Rising Sales of Functional Foods and Drinks to Boost

Ginseng Demand: Global Functional Foods & Beverages Sales in

US$ Billion for 2020 and 2027

Rising Health Consciousness Enhances Role of Ginseng in Natural

Dietary Supplements

EXHIBIT 5: Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost

Potential Role of Ginseng in Weight Management Products

EXHIBIT 6: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

EXHIBIT 7: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US

$) due to Obesity

Potential Benefits of Ginseng in Treatment of Chronic Diseases

Boosts Usage

Proven Health Benefits of Ginseng

Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle & Chronic Diseases Widens Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in

Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 10: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Ginseng: A Traditional Ingredient in Various Medicinal

Preparations

Ginseng Dietary Supplement Finds Interest as Immune-Modulator

Aging Human Diseases

Ginseng?s Promising Role in Neurological Disorders

KIST Develops a Novel Microwave-based Method for Red Ginseng

Processing, for Treatment of Lung Cancer

Rising Consumer Awareness about Benefits of Ginseng Consumption

Fuels Use in Food Products

Growing Demand for Ginseng in Cosmetics and Personal Care Sectors

Increased Spending on Natural and Organic Personal Care &

Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Anti-Aging Benefits of Ginseng Propels Growth in the Cosmetics

Industry

EXHIBIT 12: Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Bodes Well for

Ginseng: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Preference for Natural Products Boosts Demand for

American Ginseng

Different Methods to Grow American Ginseng

Growing Wild-simulated American Ginseng

American Ginseng Production Suffers Due to Overharvesting

Trade Wars and Pandemic Impacts American Ginseng Farmers

Ginseng Extract Market: Poised for High Growth

Concerns Over Side Effects Impede Wider Uptake



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ginseng by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Asian Ginseng by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Asian Ginseng by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Asian Ginseng by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for American Ginseng

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for American Ginseng by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for American Ginseng by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Supplements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Supplements by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Supplements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits Drive Herbal Supplements

Market

Overharvesting Presents a Challenge for American Ginseng

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China Continues to Witness Demand Rise for Ginseng-based Products

Market Analytics

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Ginseng by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng

by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng

and American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng

by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements,

Personal Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ginseng by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng

and American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng

by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements,

Personal Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by

End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Demand for Korean Red Ginseng Continues to Grow

EXHIBIT 13: % of Koreans Purchasing Health Functional Foods for

2012-2020

EXHIBIT 14: Health Functional Product Sales by Type (in %) in

South Korea: 2020

Market Analytics

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899577/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________