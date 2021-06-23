Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the climate industry "Germany, Other Nations Renew Focus on Climate"

During the pandemic, a number of environmental problems seemed to get better - clouds of smog over China disappeared, and urbanites in India got a new view of the Himalayan Mountains after the air quality improved. Now that the world is opening up again, many countries are putting climate at the forefront of policy.



After 16 years under the leadership of Angela Merkel, for example, Germany votes for a new chancellor at the end of September. The Green Party is up from 8 percent in the polls three years ago, to contend for the chancellorship under the leadership of 40-year-old, London School of Economics-trained Annalena Baerbock. The Greens have been in government before, but never standing the chancellor.



Meanwhile, the Confederation of British Industry urged more green investment from the UK government, and leaders at the G7 Summit this week pledged to ramp up collective action on climate change.



