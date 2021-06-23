Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach US$1.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Enterprise Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 36.4% CAGR to reach US$634 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 32.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.8% share of the global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 43% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 41.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$109.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 42.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$557.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 41.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.8% and 27.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$557.2 Million by the year 2027.
- Robotics Segment Corners a 16.6% Share in 2020
- In the global Robotics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$176.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$157.3 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)
- Avalanche Technology, Inc.
- Crocus Nano Electronics, LLC
- Everspin Technologies, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- NVE Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Spin Memory, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019 to 2022
How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 2: Global Information Technology Market Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions
An Introduction to Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM)
Operation of MRAM
Structure and Fabrication of MRAM
MRAM vs. DRAM
Types of MRAM
Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory
Technology of the Future
Enterprise Storage: The Leading Application Market
Developed Economies Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High
Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support
Growth of MRAM Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
MRAM Set to Emerge as Persistent Memory for Numerous Applications
Low-power Consumption Benefit of MRAM
MRAM Moves into Embedded Space
EXHIBIT 4: Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM)
with Other Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type
for the Years 2018, 2022, 2024 and 2026
EXHIBIT 5: eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies:
Comparing Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM,
eMRAM, eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET
Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market
STT-MRAM Finally Comes to Market Replacing Embedded NOR Flash
STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the
Embedded Emerging NVM Market
EXHIBIT 6: Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded
Memory Segments by RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM
Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM
Potential for MRAM to Replace SRAM and DRAM
Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market
Data Centers Continue to Gain Importance: Presenting
Opportunities for MRAM Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global Data
Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020
& 2022
EXHIBIT 9: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by
Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019
and 2021
Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive
Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers
EXHIBIT 10: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide
(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021
Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices:
Opportunity for MRAM Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT
Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
EXHIBIT 12: MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT
Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 13: Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth
Opportunities for MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset
Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2022 and
2025
Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives
Impetus to MRAM Market
EXHIBIT 14: Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity
(in Zettabytes) for 2019, 2020, and 2024
MRAM Emerges as a Possible Option for Post-Flash Solid-State
Storage
MRAM Emerges as the Next Stage for Solid State Storage
MRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected
Automobiles
Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution
Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM
Advances in MRAM Augurs Well for the Market
Energy Efficient MRAM Developed by a South Korean Research Team
Tohoku University Research Team Develops High Speed SOT Magneto
Resistive RAM
Researchers at NTHU Manipulates MRAM by Working with the
Electron Spin
Research Focus on Using Antiferromagnets for MRAM Catches Pace
Testing Becomes Important for a Good MRAM Memory
Challenges Confronting Making and Testing of STT-MRAM
