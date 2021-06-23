Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach US$1.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Enterprise Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 36.4% CAGR to reach US$634 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 32.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.8% share of the global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 43% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 41.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$109.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 42.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$557.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 41.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.8% and 27.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$557.2 Million by the year 2027.



- Robotics Segment Corners a 16.6% Share in 2020



- In the global Robotics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$176.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$157.3 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)



Avalanche Technology, Inc.

Crocus Nano Electronics, LLC

Everspin Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

NVE Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Spin Memory, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019 to 2022

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s

the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 2: Global Information Technology Market Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions

An Introduction to Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM)

Operation of MRAM

Structure and Fabrication of MRAM

MRAM vs. DRAM

Types of MRAM

Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory

Technology of the Future

Enterprise Storage: The Leading Application Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High

Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support

Growth of MRAM Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

MRAM Set to Emerge as Persistent Memory for Numerous Applications

Low-power Consumption Benefit of MRAM

MRAM Moves into Embedded Space

EXHIBIT 4: Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM)

with Other Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type

for the Years 2018, 2022, 2024 and 2026

EXHIBIT 5: eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies:

Comparing Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM,

eMRAM, eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET

Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market

STT-MRAM Finally Comes to Market Replacing Embedded NOR Flash

STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the

Embedded Emerging NVM Market

EXHIBIT 6: Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded

Memory Segments by RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM

Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM

Potential for MRAM to Replace SRAM and DRAM

Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market

Data Centers Continue to Gain Importance: Presenting

Opportunities for MRAM Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 8: Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global Data

Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020

& 2022

EXHIBIT 9: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by

Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019

and 2021

Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive

Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide

(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices:

Opportunity for MRAM Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT

Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

EXHIBIT 12: MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT

Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 13: Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth

Opportunities for MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset

Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2022 and

2025

Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives

Impetus to MRAM Market

EXHIBIT 14: Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity

(in Zettabytes) for 2019, 2020, and 2024

MRAM Emerges as a Possible Option for Post-Flash Solid-State

Storage

MRAM Emerges as the Next Stage for Solid State Storage

MRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected

Automobiles

Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution

Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM

Advances in MRAM Augurs Well for the Market

Energy Efficient MRAM Developed by a South Korean Research Team

Tohoku University Research Team Develops High Speed SOT Magneto

Resistive RAM

Researchers at NTHU Manipulates MRAM by Working with the

Electron Spin

Research Focus on Using Antiferromagnets for MRAM Catches Pace

Testing Becomes Important for a Good MRAM Memory

Challenges Confronting Making and Testing of STT-MRAM



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Magneto Resistive

RAM (MRAM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Storage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise Storage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Robotics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Robotics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Magneto Resistive

RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage, Consumer

Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage,

Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Magneto Resistive

RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage, Consumer

Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 21: China Current & Future Analysis for Magneto Resistive

RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage, Consumer

Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage,

Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 27: France Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage,

Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: France 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 29: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage,

Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Magneto Resistive

RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage, Consumer

Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: UK Current & Future Analysis for Magneto Resistive

RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage, Consumer

Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: UK 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM

(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage,

Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Magneto

Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics,

Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage,

Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive

RAM (MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 39: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Magneto

Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage,

Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Magneto

Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics,

Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 37

