Windfall Geotek Provides New AI Targets to Dios Exploration on the K2 Project Located in James Bay, Quebec

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Geotek (TSX-V: WIN, OTCQB: WINKF, FSE: L7C2) a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector is pleased to announce that it will provide AI Gold targets on Dios Exploration’s K2 project located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Quebec (Figures 1-3).

News Highlights

The largest Windfall Geotek AI target covers an area of 0.87 km 2 on the DIOS K2 Property

on the DIOS K2 Property The AI analysis area of 148, 969 km 2 in the James Bay Region includes four geological sub provinces the Minto, La Grande, Opinaca-Opatica subprovince, and Ashuanipi complex (from north to south), consisting of volcano-plutonic and sedimentary assemblages

in the James Bay Region includes four geological sub provinces the Minto, La Grande, Opinaca-Opatica subprovince, and Ashuanipi complex (from north to south), consisting of volcano-plutonic and sedimentary assemblages Geology indicates a contact between basalts & felsic tuffs, highlighted also by DIOS’s VLF anomalies within the AI target

The area is well known for its emerging potential for gold and base metal mineralization

Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek commented: “We are pleased to announce this agreement with Dios Exploration where we are able to take advantage of our history of work in that region having done the Elmer project in the past which has had positive results. We are excited to be working with Dios Exploration in a Win-Win scenario at a strategic time with the upcoming field work Dios is undertaking over summer 2021.”

Marie- Jose Girard, President & Geologist of Dios Exploration Inc commented: “We are thrilled to have acquired this high probability target ahead of our Summer 2021 campaign in the same region. We have seen positive results with our neighbour (Elmer project) in the same geological context and we feel this target has good potential to be incorporated into our drilling program.”

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Grigor Heba, Ph.D., P.Geo., Principal Geologist and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.



About Windfall Geotek – Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall is an Artificial Intelligence company that has been in business for over 15 years developing its proprietary CARDS analysis (AI) and data mining techniques. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. It combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms designed and employed by Windfall are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining and to continue the Land Mine detection application as a high priority. Windfall has played a part in numerous past discoveries utilizing its methodology as described at: https://windfallgeotek.com/ .

