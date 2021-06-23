$6 Billion Electrical Enclosure Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Product Integration in Smart Homes is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Enclosure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrical enclosure market reached a value of around US$ 6 Billion in 2020. An electrical enclosure refers to a closed cabinet that houses various equipment such as power generators, transformers and telecommunication devices along with various other components such as mount switches, knobs and display monitors. They are used to prevent the damage resulting from accidental contact by users and add to the aesthetic value of the space. The enclosures can be both metallic and non-metallic depending upon their application and the preference of the end user. Electrical enclosures seal tightly and prevent penetration of water or moisture. They also protect against electromagnetic interference, electrical breakdown and power dissipation. They find extensive applications in locations with potential risks of flammable gasses, combustible dust and volatile vapors or particles.



The growing trend of automation in industries, along with the increasing product integration in smart homes is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In various developing nations, there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing power infrastructure to meet the energy demand of the rapidly increasing population. This, coupled with the installation of power stations running on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, is another factor contributing to the market growth. Additionally, governments of both the developed and emerging nations are mandating the installation of electrical enclosures in residential, commercial and industrial complexes in order to prevent accidents and casualties. Other factors such as increasing adoption of smart grids, growing demand for internet of things (IoT)-enabled industrial enclosures, rising awareness regarding the benefits of electrical enclosures, are further driving the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global electrical enclosure market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Type

Junction Enclosures

Disconnect Enclosures

Operator Interface Enclosures

Environment and Climate Control Enclosures

Push Button Enclosures

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Metallic

Nonmetallic

Market Breakup by Mounting Type:

Wall-Mounted Enclosure

Floor-Mounted/Free-Standing Enclosure

Underground

Market Breakup by Form Factor:

Small

Compact

Full-size

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Drip-Tight

Hazardous Environment

Flame/Explosion Proof

Dust-Tight

Others

Market Breakup by Design:

Standard Type

Custom Type

Market Breakup by End-User:

Power Generation

Transmission and Distribution

Other Electrical Equipment

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Adalet, Emerson Electric Company, Pentair, Siemens, Allied Moulded Products, AZZ Incorporated, Fibox Enclosures, GE, Legrand SA, Hubbell Incorporated, Socomec Group SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global electrical enclosure market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global electrical enclosure industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electrical enclosure industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mounting type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form factor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the design?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global electrical enclosure industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global electrical enclosure industry?

What is the structure of the global electrical enclosure industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global electrical enclosure industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electrical Enclosure Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Mounting Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Form Factor

5.8 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Design

5.10 Market Breakup by End-User

5.11 Market Breakup by Region

5.12 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Junction Enclosures

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Disconnect Enclosures

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Operator Interface Enclosures

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Environment and Climate Control Enclosures

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Push Button Enclosures

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Metallic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Nonmetallic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Mounting Type

8.1 Wall-Mounted Enclosure

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Floor-Mounted/Free-Standing Enclosure

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Underground

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Form Factor

9.1 Small

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Compact

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Full-Size

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Product Type

10.1 Drip-Tight

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Hazardous Environment

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Flame/Explosion Proof

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Dust-Tight

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Design

11.1 Standard Type

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Custom Type

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by End-User

12.1 Power Generation

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Transmission and Distribution

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Other Electrical Equipment

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 Asia Pacific

13.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3 North America

13.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Middle East and Africa

13.4.1 Market Trends

13.4.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Forecast



14 SWOT Analysis



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



17 Price Analysis



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Market Structure

18.2 Key Players

18.3 Profiles of Key Players

18.3.1 Schneider Electric

18.3.2 ABB Ltd.

18.3.3 Eaton Corporation

18.3.4 Adalet

18.3.5 Emerson Electric Company

18.3.6 Pentair

18.3.7 Siemens

18.3.8 Allied Moulded Products

18.3.9 AZZ Incorporated

18.3.10 Fibox Enclosures

18.3.11 GE

18.3.12 Legrand SA

18.3.13 Hubbell Incorporated

18.3.14 Socomec Group SA

18.3.15 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.



