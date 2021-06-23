Mobix Labs Signs Supplier Agreement with Wutong Group

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc ., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, today announced it has entered into an agreement with the Wutong Group, one of the leading global suppliers of radio frequency connection systems.



Under the terms of the agreement, China-based Wutong Group will serve as a key supplier for Mobix Labs’ CMOS-based chip antennas, which are currently being evaluated by multiple ODMs and OEMs.

“Wutong is a major, world-class manufacturer of telecom materials and products, with a rich, global supply chain network,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “We are delighted to have them as a supplier for our chip antennas, and eventually for our mmWave beamformer antennas in package, as we work to ensure an accelerated time to market for our OEM and ODM customers developing 5G-enabled products.”

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Irvine, Calif.-based Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company focused on developing RF (radio frequency) solutions necessary for simplifying the design of next-generation 5G wireless products and beyond. The company manufactures ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF semiconductors. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com .

About Wutong Group

Founded in 1999, Wutong Holding Group Co., Ltd. is a leading intelligent telecommunications manufacturing enterprise and Internet information service provider in China serving partner industries including communications, banking, logistics, retail, Internet, media and public services. The company manufactures RF connection systems, RF passive devices, optical connections and communication antennas. More information can be found by visiting http://www.cnwutong.com/.

